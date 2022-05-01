Sunday FTB: Ty Voit is keeping up in the playoffs

After some OT heroics last night, Ty Voit is now tied for 13th in playoff scoring with 6 points in 5 games. That s also tied for the team lead, though he gets the edge based off goals or primary points. Sarnia has only scored 10 goals through the first 5 games of the series, so Voit has had a hand in most of them so far.

The Sting take it in OT!



What a finish! @StingHockey stays alive as @MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit (@TyVoit) scores the overtime winner, sending the series to game 6. #WSRvsSAR pic.twitter.com/CUQQjPfI4F — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 1, 2022

It’s been a very nice D+1 season for Voit. He signed an ELC with the Leafs, and finished the year 19th overall in points in the OHL. But by primary points, he finished 8th in the league and 7th at even strength, a good indication of how much his team’s offense went through him. The fact that he finished 21 points ahead of his next closest teammate helps with that too.

These are good numbers for point production. He’s not in the top tier of OHL prospects in his age group — that would be Wyatt Johnston or Brennan Othmann. So we shouldn’t get too excited about him being a future top line offensive force. He could work out as a supporting playmaking winger. What will help him a lot is developing his game away from the puck, and getting stronger.

#LeafsForever prospect Ty Voit with a one time blast for the goal. He added an assist on Sarnia's second goal. He now has a point on all three of Sarnia's goals in their playoff series. https://t.co/fhTlrw3nMg — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) April 27, 2022

His two-way game is something that he’s seemed to improve on a fair amount this year, but considering where he started the year he still has a long way to go. But he has been playing on the PK, and had to be more defensively responsible to play against the other team’s top lines. He’s been tasked, at times, to play as Sarnia’s 1C, and this playoff series has gone up against Windsor’s top line — a top line that featured the top point producer in the whole OHL this year, Wyatt Johnston.

Johnston was a fellow 2021 draft pick of the Dallas Stars, taken 23rd overall in the first round. This year, he was third in the OHL with 46 goals and first with 124 points. And yet, so far these playoffs Johnston has managed only 1 goal and 5 assists — equalling Voit’s production. Voit is not the only or even the main reason for keeping Johnston in check, but he has certainly helped. His line has been matched against Johnston’s a fair amount in the series, and have done some nice work limiting the damage against a far superior team. Windsor finished second in the OHL and first in the conference, and was the top scoring team in the league. Sarnia, meanwhile, barely squeaked in as the worst record to make the playoffs and had the 8th lowest goals scored in the league.

The difference in quality has shown this series. Windsor has out shot Sarnia 180-105 in total over the first five games.

