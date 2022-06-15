FTB: The Stanley Cup Final begins

The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight, with Game #1 to be held in Denver between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

I think this is going to be a really great series, one of the funnest to watch in recent memory, even for those who have no stake in the outcome. Everything from the insanity of the Andrei Vasilevskiy’s goaltending, to will or won’t Nazem Kadri come back for the series, to the Avalanche going for their first win in 20 years, to a possible third Stanley Cup win in a row for the Lightning are all compelling stories on their own, but the hockey itself will be the star here. I expect some of the absolute best and gruelling games to a point that I actually want to see this series go all the way to seven games, preferably with a dramatic OT finish. It’s gonna be great.

But will it actually get to seven? We have our series opening poll below for you to vote. Here’s a reminder of the schedule; all games are at 8:00 p.m. ET, and all are broadcast on CBC and SN in Canada, and ABC and ESPN+ in the US.

Game #1: Lightning @ Avalanche, Today!

Game #2: Lightning @ Avalanche, Saturday June 18

Game #3: Avalanche @ Lightning, Monday June 20

Game #4: Avalanche @ Lightning, Wednesday June 22

Game #5: Lightning @ Avalanche, Friday June 24

Game #6: Avalanche @ Lightning, Sunday June 26

Game #7: Lightning @ Avalanche, Tuesday June 28

Other News

The days off between these games are likely to have some news dumps from the other NHL teams, as the league generally frowns upon any media from non-participating teams on game days. The first out of the gate for this are the Vegas Golden Knights who picked Bruce Cassidy as their new coach—only 72 hours after he was fired by the Boston Bruins—and then late last night news broke that the Philadelphia Flyers have selected John Tortorella off the coaching carousel. This presumably means that Barry Trotz will wind up going to the Winnipeg Jets after all. The official announcements of all thee of these hires will probably be announced tomorrow or Friday because, as noted, announcements should be on non-game days per the above schedule, but maybe some team throws the NHL’s caution to the wind and makes it official today.

Speaking of the NHL and their ownership, a little birdie directed me to the website of Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers, which is their equivalent of the Ontario Securities Commission, with instructions to check their report on “exempt distributions” under what is called National Instrument 45-106—often the bane of my non-hockey related existence in and around the last week of January every year. This regulation requires that investment funds disclose all capital raised on a “prospectus exemption” or as an “exempt market dealer”, which essentially means investments sold to people or entities deemed to be sufficiently rich and sophisticated that they don’t need to have all the protections of sales practices that you or I get when we go and talk to that guy at the bank branch about buying some mutual funds with the couple hundred bucks we have saved to retire on.

I went on that advice and found this disclosure in a PDF buried in the AMF website:

Arctos Sports Partners is an investment firm run out of Dallas, Texas with their funds having a specialty of investing in sports franchises. They acquired stakes in at least two NHL teams in late-2021, per media reports; the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild, and they have holdings in the franchises of other sports leagues as well.

So the question is who in Quebec had $186 million to dump into this private equity partnership last October to accumulate some ownership in these franchises? I thought of the CDPQ, but looking through their 12/31/2021 reports I don’t see that position disclosed, so who else could it be? It’s possible this is a total of several investors, though that’s still tens of millions in from each of them. We may never know who it is, but it’s interesting to see that since the NHL loosened it’s ownership rules to allow LP’s to invest in franchises the money is indeed now flowing into the teams.