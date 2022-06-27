FTB: The Stanley Cup is won and the HHOF will announce inductions

The off-season is now in full swing after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last night. In case you were already asleep for the big game scheduled late on a Sunday night, here’s the number one highlight.

As you can see in the video, the base of the trophy was severely dented, however the silver remained intact and in the correct shape. This is apparently easy to fix and it reportedly happens almost every year.

Here are the SB Nation recaps of the game from both sides:

Cale Makar is the first unanimous winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy since @ThePHWA began revealing playoff MVP tabulations five seasons ago.



Makar grabbed the first place vote from all 18 voters. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2022

The NHL Draft is less than two weeks away (July 7th) and we will continue our scouting profiles at 8:00 a.m. each day this week with a look at who the Leafs might take with their second round selection. Here’s the first one:

2022 NHL Draft Profile: Adam Sýkora, Slovak Winger - Brigstew

He’s a hard working, skilled winger and the youngest top prospect in this draft

Speaking of Leafs draft picks, one from 2020 has been spotted around town.

Keep Calm and Be-Leaf… Toronto meet your goaltending prospect of the future Artur Akhtyamov! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/mxRXY87XCR — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) June 26, 2022

Akhtyamov turns 21 in the fall. He may be here with his agent for a tour, and to spend some time with the Leafs management and development staff, but perhaps it’s also to sound out his chances of a full time job here in the fall on the Marlies.

Speaking of Leafs management, Brendan Shanahan was out playing football yesterday, and he has a good arm.

That’s our president pic.twitter.com/fNhwoqCDBQ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2022

Other News

The Hall of Fame will vote today to select the players for induction this fall. Some new names now available appear to be locks for a spot, including Roberto Luongo on the men’s side and Caroline Ouellette on the women’s side. The Sedin twins are also both now eligible, and they may also both get in, which would mean most of the men’s spots for the year will be taken up be ex-Canucks. Ewww.

For the record, Dion Phaneuf is also now eligible, and he will probably not get in, but he can have the satisfaction that Daniel Alfredsson will not be getting in either.

The announcement will be at 3:00 p.m. today, and will be broadcast live on TSN 3.

The AHL wrapped up the Calder Cup Final on the weekend with the Chicago Wolves defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds. The MVP trophy was won by a rather well known ex-Leaf. Perhaps he will find his way back to the NHL after this.

No surprise -- Chicago's Josh Leivo is the Jack Butterfield Trophy winner as the Calder Cup Playoff MVP.#AHL — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) June 26, 2022

Enjoy your week. I expect the news to start ramping up as teams start figuring out what to do before and at the NHL Draft.