FTB: Ramp up those awful rumors

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans, we have good news to start things off today!

The Maple Leafs have signed defender Timothy Liljegren to a two year contract extension.

Now we play the waiting game with Rasmus Sandin.

Speaking of the waiting game, the Hockey Hall of Fame announced the 2022 induction class and Alexander Mogilny will keep on playing because he wasn't invited yet again.

Your 2022 class is:

Herb Carnegie as a Builder.

Riikka Sallinen is the first Finnish woman to be inducted.

Daniel Alfredsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Henrik & Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo of the Vancouver Canucks.

In draft lead up news, The SBN mock draft has begun:

1) Shane Wright - Montréal Canadiens

2) Logan Cooley - New Jersey Devils

3) Juraj Slafkovsky - Arizona Coyotes

4) Simon Necec - San Jose Sharks

5) David Jiricek - Philadelphia Flyers

6) Cutter Gauthier - Columbus Blue Jackets

7) Joakim Kemmel - Ottawa Senators

A good reminder to check out Brigstew’s daily prospect preview for players, now on the Leafs second round pick range:

Also to catch up from yesterday:

And some shenanigans I promised:

Probably.

Tear it all down and move to New Orleans.

Enjoy your day folks. I'm still in quarantine, so spread some rumors on Twitter for my entertainment.

[SPECIES: Here you go!]