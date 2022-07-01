FTB: No, today is not NHL Free Agency day

Welcome to the second half of the year 2022. Today is traditionally the day we are glued to the media and hockey insider reports for news about NHL players on expiring contracts who become unrestricted free agents that can sign anywhere with any team in the league, but not this year. Free Agency is now on Wednesday July 13th. What fun is that if I have to be at work when all the exciting stuff happens? Come on, NHL.

However, there is an activity allowed starting today, and that is contract buyouts. The players will have to clear waivers first, so watch for those at 2:00 p.m. ET. I’m not expecting the Leafs to make any, but there’s definitely a few candidates around the league which some GMs will choose to jettison.

The rest of the league will be focusing on the NHL Draft and signing players. The draft is in Montreal, with the first round event only six days away now. The question is, how will people get there?

Can you even imagine the tsunami of cancellations and delays coming on flights into Montreal for the draft and return back home. I’ve been receiving emails from airline CEO’s all week apologizing in advance. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) June 30, 2022

Porter will no doubt see an uptick in business from those in Toronto. There is also the oft-maligned VIA rail, with Toronto to Montreal being one of its well working routes. Business class tickets are still available for the 5 hour short-route trip (the one that doesn’t make the three hour detour via Ottawa). The food is not bad, slightly better than you get on a long flight, and there’s actual space for your laptop, not a tray “table” that’s only 10 cm in depth.

If you’re not from the GTA, sorry, you’ll have to drive or find one of the very last available seats to fly, assuming Air Canada and West Jet don’t cancel those ones too.

Other News

The Columbus Blue Jackets broke the trade seal last night, and there is a Maple Leafs connection.

#CBJ has acquired RW Mathieu Olivier from Nashville in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2022.



It's the pick acquired from Toronto in the Nick Foligno deal. — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 1, 2022

Enjoy your day, without fear of missing a big free agency deal!