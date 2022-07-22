FTB: Toronto Marlies release 2022-23 schedule

The Toronto Marlies 2022-23 schedule is out and has a few dates of interest for Leafs fans.

You can see the full 72-game schedule here (page to bookmark): https://marlies.ca/schedule/77/335

The home opener will be on Saturday October 15 against the Rochester Americans. It will be the second game of the season as they play the Amerks the day before for game #1.

The Marlies will move down Lake Shore Blvd. to play at Scotiabank Arena on these four days:

Saturday November 19 vs. Abbotsford @ 1:30 p.m.

Monday December 26 (Boxing Day) vs. Belleville @ 3:00 p.m.

Monday February 20 (Family Day) vs. Utica @ 3:00 p.m.

Friday March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) vs. Charlotte at 1:30 p.m.

(note this is during March break for Toronto and most other GTA school boards)

The famous School Day Games will also return this season, with 11:00 a.m. starts booked for February 15, March 1, and March 29.

The team forgoes a trip to Chicago to play the Wolves this coming season—though they still head to the Chicago exurbs to play the IceHogs in Rockford—but they will be making a stop in Milwaukee which hasn’t happened for many years. Enjoy the beer! Pick me up a case of Milwaukee’s best, which is definitely not Milwaukee’s Best.

The team will also travel as far south as Charlotte, NC to play the Checkers in February.

The farthest west they will travel is out to play the Canucks in Abbotsford, BC in late January, which coincides with the return of the Toronto International Boat Show to the Coliseum where the rink is literally turned into a mini-lake to exhibit some boats, and to have wake boarding stunt competitions, though no longer featuring squirrels.

One team they will not be playing in this new season is the Heat, who permanently moved from Stockton CA, to Calgary for this season.

The AHL Pacific division is now quite crowded. With the arrival of the new Coachella Firebirds (yes, they put a hockey team in Coachella of all places), and the Henderson Silver Knights two years ago, the Pacific Division now has ten teams. It’s quite a battle out there.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we please have your attention



We’ve just been handed an urgent news story, and we need all of you to stop what you’re doing and listen



WE HAVE OUR 2022-23 SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/Q5OcoKQKXQ — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) July 21, 2022

Other News

The San Jose Sharks don’t appear to be aiming high for their next head coach.

SJ zeroing in on David Quinn as next head coach. Appears Mike Vellucci (PIT) and Spencer Carbery (TOR) were finalists. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 21, 2022

Nashville Signs Nino Niederreiter to a Two-Year Deal - On the Forecheck

Nashville Predators add a Swiss free-agent forward at $4M per year.

Penguins sign Kasperi Kapanen to two-year contract, for surprising amount - PensBurgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins avoid arbitration with their mercurial winger, getting a contract at only $3.2M per year.

Senators Off-Season Roundtable: The Celebration Edition - Silver Seven

Things are going well...almost too well for the Ottawa Senators

And a cute story from the Leafs development camp is that Fraser Minten went to the same high school as Morgan Rielly. TSN has the video here.