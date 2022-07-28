FTB: Assorted summer hockey news

News on a wide variety of topics is on your FTB menu today, from Maple Leafs players and prospects, player signings, new research on concussions, and the Hockey Canada hearings.

One thing there isn’t news on is Rasmus Sandin. He still hasn’t signed a new deal, and the Leafs haven’t given out any hints yet of how they will get his contract in under the salary cap.

Leafs News

Denis Malgin is leaving Switzerland to join the Leafs, but he still has some business in the Swiss league with an award nomination.

It looks like Leafs goalie prospect Artur Akhtyamov will be starting his season in the minor leagues.

Up/Down: Artur Akhtyamov (G) | Ak Bars Kazan -> Bars Kazan | https://t.co/QqOBSwbJeU #VHL — EP Transfers (@ep_transfers) July 27, 2022

And Rodion Amirov will stay with his KHL team another year as he recovers from the surgery to treat a brain tumour.

Salavat and @MapleLeafs agree to extend the loan of Rodion Amirov for one more season.



Rodion is training and works with the coaches there on an individual basis.



Rodion thanks management and the entire club.

Says recovery is going great. #KHL #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/1TrxuIqVa6 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) July 27, 2022

Dennis Hildeby Among Goalie Prospects the Maple Leafs Hope Will Blossom - SI

After drafting the goaltender in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He represents one of many bets for Toronto’s future in goal.

Other News

Kraken re-sign forward Ryan Donato to 1-year deal - Davy Jones Locker Room

A fan favorite returns to Seattle for $1.2M

Penguins re-sign Danton Heinen to one-year contract - PensBurgh

After a good season, Heinen returns to Pittsburgh for $1M.

Is a Cap Crunch Coming? - Silver Seven

Investigating Ottawa’s win-now moves and how it will impact the team’s ability to spend throughout their roster down the road.

Someone send this to Gary.

NO MORE PLAYING GAMES: Breakthrough analysis reveals repetitive head impacts are a DEFINITIVE CAUSE of #CTE.

Sports industry must acknowledge cause-and-effect & get to work protecting their athletes, especially children.

Release, study & a thread: https://t.co/lnFnOEkDl1 pic.twitter.com/rkX4qtPjxl — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) July 26, 2022

Embattled Hockey Canada president resists calls to step down - TSN

Pretty much everyone has asked him to resign. He says he won’t.