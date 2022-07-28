 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FTB: Assorted summer hockey news

No trade yet. No Sandin deal yet.

By Species
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs host 44 prospects at their rookie development camp Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

News on a wide variety of topics is on your FTB menu today, from Maple Leafs players and prospects, player signings, new research on concussions, and the Hockey Canada hearings.

One thing there isn’t news on is Rasmus Sandin. He still hasn’t signed a new deal, and the Leafs haven’t given out any hints yet of how they will get his contract in under the salary cap.

Leafs News

Denis Malgin is leaving Switzerland to join the Leafs, but he still has some business in the Swiss league with an award nomination.

It looks like Leafs goalie prospect Artur Akhtyamov will be starting his season in the minor leagues.

And Rodion Amirov will stay with his KHL team another year as he recovers from the surgery to treat a brain tumour.

Dennis Hildeby Among Goalie Prospects the Maple Leafs Hope Will Blossom - SI
After drafting the goaltender in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He represents one of many bets for Toronto’s future in goal.

Other News

Kraken re-sign forward Ryan Donato to 1-year deal - Davy Jones Locker Room
A fan favorite returns to Seattle for $1.2M

Penguins re-sign Danton Heinen to one-year contract - PensBurgh
After a good season, Heinen returns to Pittsburgh for $1M.

Is a Cap Crunch Coming? - Silver Seven
Investigating Ottawa’s win-now moves and how it will impact the team’s ability to spend throughout their roster down the road.

Someone send this to Gary.

Embattled Hockey Canada president resists calls to step down - TSN
Pretty much everyone has asked him to resign. He says he won’t.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...