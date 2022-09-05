FTB: Labour Day Celebration

It’s Labour Day and we have reason to celebrate. The Canadian women are once again world champions. They won the gold medal last night in Denmark, defeating the US 2-1. We have a full recap of the game here:

The Czech Republic defeated the Swiss to win the bronze medal, it is the first time Czechia has ever won a medal at women’s worlds and they sure knew how to celebrate.

In a major upset, Japan defeated Finland in the placement game to get fifth place in the tournament. That is the best ever result for Japan, and also the worst ever result finish for Finland in decades. There are already calls for heads to roll from Finnish media.

Finland spelade 6 matcher i ishockey-VM och vann bara två av dem på ordinarie speltid.

Det är inte bara dåligt.

Det är ofattbart svagt.

Underkänt.

Ett gigantiskt fiasko.#leijonat #naisleijonat #twittpuck — Filip Saxén (@FilipSaxen) September 4, 2022

TRANSLATION: “Finland played 6 games in the Ice Hockey World Cup and won only two of them in regular time. It’s not just bad. It is unbelievably weak. Failed. A gigantic fiasco.

The Japanese win will ensure they return to Group A at next year’s tournament while Finland will be demoted to Group B... though there is uncertainty about that, and even the IIHF seem to be confused about their own ranking system and what will happen because of this big move up the ranks by Japan.

A representative for team Finland told me they believed heading into the game (and continue to believe now) that the winner of the 5th place game (Japan) will play in group A next year. @IIHFHockey website was recently updated to say otherwise. ‍♀️#WomensWorlds https://t.co/7PDaEBsiQt — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) September 4, 2022

