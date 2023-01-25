FTB: Joseph Woll takes first loss after incredible win streak

Eleven wins in a row. That was was also all games he had played so far this AHL season, until last night, and all the more impressive that all these games were on his return from a long term injury that had kept him out for months of both this season and the last.

We all had great hope Joe Woll could make it twelve games, but it was not meant to be as his streak came to an end last night when the Marlies lost 4-0 to the Abbotsford Canucks, though Marlies coach Greg Moore isn’t putting the loss on Woll’s shoulders.

"We certainly weren't playing to their pace..."



Regardless of the loss, this was an extraordinary and impressive run for Woll, and I would allow him to breathe a sigh of relief now that he doesn’t have to worry about “keeping the streak alive”, and can instead go back to working as a the Marlies #1 goalie.

I ranked Woll at #25 in our T25U25 in the summer. A few voters had him higher so he averaged out at #23. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, I wish I ranked him a bit higher, though I always tilt low on goalies because I’ve been burned on those rankings so many times over the many years we’ve been doing this; but more so, I have soured on several prospects I ranked above him. If I had a redo, I would put him about five places higher at #20.

Woll is signed to an NHL contract for the next two seasons, turning from a two-way contract this season into a one-way contract for the final two, per Cap Friendly data, and he will have RFA status at the end of it, with arbitration rights.

I have to admit, I didn’t watch this Marlies game due to the fact it only started at 10:00 p.m. ET, and I will (did, at the time you are reading this) have to get up for work early this morning for what is reported to likely be a messy day here in Toronto, with a storm arriving around noon that is projected to dump six inches of snow (more north of the 401, less close to the lake) over about three hours, ending right before the peak of the afternoon rush hour. Good luck to all with a commute home from work after 5 tonight.

In related news, the water main disaster at King & University continues tonight with the whole intersection projected to be closed until the end of next week(!). Fascinating to me is that the cast-iron water main is 140—yes, one hundred forty—years-old, but also that the City had finally scheduled it to be completely replaced next year, but it didn’t quite last.

So if you are headed to the Maple Leafs game tonight be prepared for severe traffic delays in the area (there are reports of 30+ minute delays,) or instead park the car and ride the GO Train or TTC subway downtown.

Speaking of that game, the Leafs are hosting the New York Rangers tonight, and the game is a national feed broadcast on Sportsnet. We’ll have a preview out around noon with any news updates on the lines.

Other News

Because of course I’m putting this highlight reel goal here. Pick up the phone, Kyle! Bring JvR home (with 50% salary retained by the Flyers).

Vic Mercredi, N.W.T’s first NHLer, finally has a rookie card — 50 years later - CBC

It took 50 years, and it was worth every minute for Vic Mercredi — one of eight Indigenous NHLers to be featured in the First Peoples Rookie Card series — to finally see his face on an NHL rookie card.

Solar Bears Announce Return of Goaltender Garret Sparks - Solar Bears

I recognise that name from somewhere...

And here’s your LOLs from last night.

The Canucks actually won the game 5-2, but then again they were playing against the Blackhawks who appear to be actively trying for the worst record of the modern era, but that can’t be true, can it?

Gary Bettman says teams won’t lose games to increase their draft odds by a couple percentage points.



For the record, Chicago now sits at 14 wins and 32 losses for this season... but they aren’t tanking!

Sure.