FTB: A trade shakes up a sleepy week for the NHL

Lou is at it again!

NHL: DEC 10 Maple Leafs at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It had been a quiet week in the NHL up until yesterday. Half of the teams are out on their bye-week leading up to the All-Star Break this weekend. The other half, which includes the Maple Leafs, will get their bye-week after the ASG, so tomorrow’s Leafs game will be the last for about nine days. More on that here:

The sleepy schedule and lack of news was all shaken up yesterday by the Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello finally striking a deal, and it was a big one.

Islanders acquire Horvat from Canucks for Beauvillier, Raty and protected first - Lighthouse Hockey
The news broke early evening and so it’s still being fully digested, but shuffling around a team captain and a first round draft pick is always going to generate debate about “who won the trade.”

But take a moment to pour one out for Bo Horvat.

Another nugget of information came out later in the evening:

There’s a poll at the end to vote on who won. The Trade Deadline is March 3rd.

Other News

Before the All-Star Game there will be an Alumni game featuring ex-NHL players that I assume either live nearby (probably in West Palm), or simply have nothing better to do.

Who could be the next NHL jersey supplier? - The Cannon
With adidas stepping down after next season, and a decision likely being made soon, it’s time to look as some candidates.

Canada spends millions on safe sport. It's not going where it's needed | CBC
Many parents with kids in sports programs might be under the impression safe sport in Canada is a well-funded, well-organized effort. But a CBC investigation reveals the opposite, with a growing number of officials saying the system is unable to properly protect children.

Poll

Who won the big trade?

view results
  • 38%
    The Islanders.
    (40 votes)
  • 13%
    The Canucks.
    (14 votes)
  • 10%
    It’s a draw.
    (11 votes)
  • 38%
    Everyone lost.
    (40 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

