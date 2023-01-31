FTB: A trade shakes up a sleepy week for the NHL

It had been a quiet week in the NHL up until yesterday. Half of the teams are out on their bye-week leading up to the All-Star Break this weekend. The other half, which includes the Maple Leafs, will get their bye-week after the ASG, so tomorrow’s Leafs game will be the last for about nine days. More on that here:

The sleepy schedule and lack of news was all shaken up yesterday by the Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello finally striking a deal, and it was a big one.

Islanders acquire Horvat from Canucks for Beauvillier, Raty and protected first - Lighthouse Hockey

The news broke early evening and so it’s still being fully digested, but shuffling around a team captain and a first round draft pick is always going to generate debate about “who won the trade.”

But take a moment to pour one out for Bo Horvat.

Bo Horvat says he thought he was going to be a Canuck for life... — Faber (@ChrisFaber39) January 31, 2023

Another nugget of information came out later in the evening:

Lamoriello announces on media call that the Canucks retained 25 percent of Horvat's cap hit/salary — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 31, 2023

There’s a poll at the end to vote on who won. The Trade Deadline is March 3rd.

Other News

Before the All-Star Game there will be an Alumni game featuring ex-NHL players that I assume either live nearby (probably in West Palm), or simply have nothing better to do.

Who could be the next NHL jersey supplier? - The Cannon

With adidas stepping down after next season, and a decision likely being made soon, it’s time to look as some candidates.

Canada spends millions on safe sport. It's not going where it's needed | CBC

Many parents with kids in sports programs might be under the impression safe sport in Canada is a well-funded, well-organized effort. But a CBC investigation reveals the opposite, with a growing number of officials saying the system is unable to properly protect children.