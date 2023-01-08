Sunday FTB: Pontus Holmberg Appreciation Day

Pontus Holmberg follows a bit of a familiar tale for Maple Leafs fans, at least in recent years. He was a late round draft pick — the 6th round in fact — as an overager, way back in 2018. In a very general sense, he followed in the recent footsteps left for him by Andreas Johnsson and Pierre Engvall.

Since then Holmberg showed small but steady improvements over in the SHL, not just in terms of point production but also rising up his Swedish team’s depth chart. By the time he finished his last season in Sweden, he was an SHL playoff MVP and finished as their first line center. He was also playing for Sweden at the Olympics, which were lacking regular NHLers, after a solid if unspectacular series of stints for their World Junior and World Championship teams.

Pontus Holmberg goes five-hole for his first NHL goal!



NHL Next Gen Rookies presented by @BioSteelSports. pic.twitter.com/pFxL3h8nWm — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2022

Holmberg now not only made the NHL but has gained a sizeable group of appreciators who just love the way he plays. At the pre-season camp this year, there were some rumblings and press clippings from Dubas and Keefe about him being one of many AHL prospects who could compete for an NHL roster spot. But we’ve all heard that song and dance before, about several prospects or NHL vets on AHL deals — most of whom never even got into a single NHL game for Toronto.

But Holmberg? After starting the season in the AHL, with only 4 points in 9 games, he was given a shot in the NHL after some injuries and hasn’t looked back. He’s just a Little Things King. He has good positioning, he is reliable defensively, he makes smart plays with the puck that may not be flashy but are effective and reliably. He doesn’t have a lot of high end skill, I’d say that his “hockey IQ” is his most valuable skill with maybe his shot being his best offensive skill.

It’s no surprise that Keefe has seemingly taken a real liking to him, or that pretty much everyone else has as well. He showed it again last night with a nifty deflection goal against Detroit last night that helped the Leafs win.

PONTUS HOLMBERG



DEFLECTED HOLM pic.twitter.com/pd6aBSzvym — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 8, 2023

It is kinda funny that Holmberg, like Engvall and Johnsson, come from an era of the Leafs that are not considered to have been good from a draft perspective. But hey, you could have bet pretty reliably on their Swedish scouts finding some hidden gems in the late rounds!

