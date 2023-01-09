 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday FTB: Timmins’ first and the Marlies’ 4000th

It was a good night for the Leafs and the Marlies as both teams went 2-0 over their weekend back-to-backs.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Good morning!

Last night the Leafs beat the Flyers 6-2. It was a solid win against a bad Flyers team: Tavares is absolutely rolling lately, Matthews got his 20th of the season, ZAR finally got a goal, and Timmins scored the first of his career. Katya’s got the recap for you here:

Yesterday, Brigstew’s FTB was a Pontus Holmberg appreciation thread, and Holmberg also got another assist in last night’s game.

So to keep the Pontus love coming, I thought I’d just drop this tweet here. More like Pontus Hart-berg, amirite?

The Marlies also played the second game of a back to back last night, and they won both games. Last night’s game was a 4-2 win against Laval, Montreal’s affiliate, improving the Marlies’ record to 22-9-2 while holding first in their division. The fourth goal of the game, scored by Bobby McMann, was also the 4000th goal in franchise history!

Around the NHL, Timmins wasn’t the only player to score his first career goal last night, as Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel scored his first NHL goal too with a nifty little between the legs rebound.

In prospect news, check out this Knies deflection from yesterday:

As well, Fraser Minten’s team, the Kamloops Blazers, look to be going all in, as they just made a massive trade for Olen Zellweger. Can you imagine if NHL trades were this big?

Elsewhere in the WHL, it looks like Bedard hasn’t missed a step since his dominant performance at the juniors, as he scored four goals and six points in his return.

Happy Monday everyone!

