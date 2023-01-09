Monday FTB: Timmins’ first and the Marlies’ 4000th

Good morning!
Last night the Leafs beat the Flyers 6-2. It was a solid win against a bad Flyers team: Tavares is absolutely rolling lately, Matthews got his 20th of the season, ZAR finally got a goal, and Timmins scored the first of his career. Katya’s got the recap for you here:
Yesterday, Brigstew’s FTB was a Pontus Holmberg appreciation thread, and Holmberg also got another assist in last night’s game.
So to keep the Pontus love coming, I thought I’d just drop this tweet here. More like Pontus Hart-berg, amirite?
Pontus Holmberg 5v5 point rate: 2.37 P/60— Arvi (@arvi) January 9, 2023
Connor McDavid 5v5 point rate: 2.38 P/60
I mean, you gotta ask the question at this point, right?
The Marlies also played the second game of a back to back last night, and they won both games. Last night’s game was a 4-2 win against Laval, Montreal’s affiliate, improving the Marlies’ record to 22-9-2 while holding first in their division. The fourth goal of the game, scored by Bobby McMann, was also the 4000th goal in franchise history!
OUR 4TH GOAL TODAY— Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 8, 2023
OUR 4000TH GOAL IN FRANCHISE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/EBu3YKJ4m3
Around the NHL, Timmins wasn’t the only player to score his first career goal last night, as Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel scored his first NHL goal too with a nifty little between the legs rebound.
LADIES AND GENTS LUKAS REICHEL'S FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/BlMnNAfCwG— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 9, 2023
In prospect news, check out this Knies deflection from yesterday:
#LeafsForever prospect Matthew Knies with a nice little deflection in front for the powerplay goal. He has 12 goals and 23 points in 22 games.pic.twitter.com/emW15Z0rNf— More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) January 8, 2023
As well, Fraser Minten’s team, the Kamloops Blazers, look to be going all in, as they just made a massive trade for Olen Zellweger. Can you imagine if NHL trades were this big?
TRADE ALERT— Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) January 9, 2023
We've traded Olen Zellweger and Ryan Hofer to the Kamloops Blazers for four players and up to 10 @TheWHL Draft picks.
: https://t.co/Qg7pn7iWAy pic.twitter.com/oIFrvCwe2V
Elsewhere in the WHL, it looks like Bedard hasn’t missed a step since his dominant performance at the juniors, as he scored four goals and six points in his return.
Oh boy, it's goal No. 4 for Connor Bedard today.— /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 9, 2023
I've run out of superlatives. pic.twitter.com/B73pXjaUek
Happy Monday everyone!
Loading comments...