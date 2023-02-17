FTB: Thank You PPPers!

Good morning!

Conor Timmins got a second chance in his NHL career by being traded to the Leafs, and he’s running with it.

Friedman’s 32 thoughts came out yesterday, and there isn’t a ton here on the Leafs. That said, it seems like Toronto might be in on Gavrikov, and isn’t in on Chychrun — which is pretty much what we already knew. Even though everyone has been linked to Toronto, it seems like nobody really knows what Dubas is up to, but I suspect he’s got some tricks up his sleeves.

Puljujärvi to be traded?

Jay Woodcroft said Kailer Yamamoto will play tomorrow and that a roster move is coming. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) February 16, 2023

Detroit re-signed Määttä yesterday, so their top 4 LD for the next two years is Määttä and Chiarot. Maybe they do want to trade Walman?

Olli Määttä (extended 2x3m with Detroit) is a shut-down defender, keeps his team at 5v5. pic.twitter.com/frtbeWkQbz — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 16, 2023

Marty Walsh has now officially been appointed the Executive Director of the NHLPA.

NHLPA Executive Board appoints Martin J. Walsh as Executive Director. Walsh will begin his new role in mid-March: https://t.co/qUJPM82GTY pic.twitter.com/MrQlSTIUpD — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 16, 2023

And check out some pics here from the MLSE Foundation’s “A Night With Blue & White” which took place this past Monday night:

Highlights from Monday’s one-of-a-kind, A Night With Blue & White presented by @rogers! Special thanks to our @mapleleafs, our sponsors & @ExPlaceTO for hosting!



The evening raised over $745,000 which will benefit the work of MLSE Foundation and the Change the Game campaign. pic.twitter.com/zJ7pXFSoe6 — MLSE Foundation (@MLSEFoundation) February 16, 2023

