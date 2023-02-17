 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FTB: Thank You PPPers!

The generosity of our community has been really amazing to see

By Catch-67
Good morning!

First thing’s first, a massive thank you to all of our readers who have donated so far in order to help us with PPP’s transition away from SBN! You can find out more information here if you want to donate:

We’ve exceeded our initial goal of $3000, but extra money will help us to really hit the ground running with the new site and maybe even pay people beyond the transition away from Vox. Thank you so much to everyone who’s donated and everyone who reads us, whether you donated or not. We’re grateful to have such a wonderful community here!

Onto the news!

Conor Timmins got a second chance in his NHL career by being traded to the Leafs, and he’s running with it.

Friedman’s 32 thoughts came out yesterday, and there isn’t a ton here on the Leafs. That said, it seems like Toronto might be in on Gavrikov, and isn’t in on Chychrun — which is pretty much what we already knew. Even though everyone has been linked to Toronto, it seems like nobody really knows what Dubas is up to, but I suspect he’s got some tricks up his sleeves.

Puljujärvi to be traded?

Detroit re-signed Määttä yesterday, so their top 4 LD for the next two years is Määttä and Chiarot. Maybe they do want to trade Walman?

Marty Walsh has now officially been appointed the Executive Director of the NHLPA.

And check out some pics here from the MLSE Foundation’s “A Night With Blue & White” which took place this past Monday night:

Have a great Friday everyone!

