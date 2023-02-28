FTB: Will there be any trades left for the deadline?

Good morning!

It was a big news day for the Leafs yesterday! After New Jersey won the Meier sweepstakes and Tampa paid an arm and a leg for the third liner of the year on Sunday, Dubas responded by making a big trade to pick up two guys who had been rumoured to the Leafs on and off for the past couple of months: Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty. Check out more details about the trade in our post over here:

Joey Anderson, who was traded away in yesterday’s deal, made his debut with the Blackhawks right away and played yesterday. Playing with the Blackhawks isn’t quite the same as playing for the Leafs, but he is getting NHL time, technically.

The Leafs’ next game is in Edmonton on Wednesday, so the new guys have a bit more time to draw in than Anderson — or O’Reilly and Acciari, for that matter — took. We’ll have to see where Keefe slots them in.

The numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/RdyEKEiUF2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 27, 2023

There are still a couple of days left for NHL GMs to make trades, but it’s hard to know what trades there are left to make. Will Edmonton get a defenceman? Will Gavrikov get traded? Will someone get JVR? How long will the list of players held out indefinitely end up being? Are the Leafs even done yet?

Action is heating up among Buyers on @NHLFlyers F Van Riemsdyk . Over 900 career GP, good hands and scoring touch with size in the net front role. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 27, 2023

Jesse Puljujarvi is being held out for tonight's game versus Boston for trade-related reasons. — koskidaddy (@fakenewsshater) February 27, 2023

.@reporterchris on the McCabe trade, why he doesn't think the Leafs are done, if the Jets have more moves in them & car sensors #LeafsForever #GoJetsGohttps://t.co/aHugD7m9JX — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) February 27, 2023

Other News

This is a thread I saw yesterday on twitter about non-white hockey players, and I thought was worth sharing. It’s not that surprising to read, but it’s certainly disheartening, and highlights why the Akim Aliu and the HDA’s work is so necessary:

in regards to the @rwesthead story about @Dreamer_Aliu78's efforts to get high end hockey program in Toronto: the GTHL's data suggest that between 20-40% are non-white, while my research found that less than 5% of nhlers are non-white.



Which indicates a significant drop off 1/n pic.twitter.com/Uzc7zlMoeq — Heath T. PlantationMoney (Yale c/o 2013) (@yolo_pinyato) February 27, 2023

Here’s the story it’s based on, too, for more context, along with a thread Rick Westhead wrote about it. Akim Aliu has been looking to make more spots in minor AAA for BIPOC players, but the GTHL hasn’t been receptive:

“Having a commitment for AAA teams is so important because it would prove to kids of colour they can aspire to get to the very top.”



Akim Aliu says the GTHL for nearly 2 years stonewalled an effort to create an organization with assured spots for BIPOC players.@Dreamer_Aliu78 https://t.co/0vS1N44pCZ — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 27, 2023

In lighter news, making a menu themed specifically for a picky eater does not seem like a good call to me, but apparently you’ll soon be able to eat like Mitch if you’d like. Ice-cream soup, anyone?

Starting March 2, Skip is the only place to find Mitch’s Dishes, an exclusive pop-up restaurant curated by hockey’s most notoriously picky eater, Mitch Marner! @Marner93 pic.twitter.com/vl8nZ6cVdO — SkipTheDishes (@SkipTheDishes) February 27, 2023

If there were too many people involved in the making of your radio, Rogers has got the solution for you!

AI is coming to Radio



Rogers Sports & Media are testing "RadioGPT" to help program an undisclosed number of stations in Canada



"RadioGPT" scans the web for news stories and AI voices will create and read a script on air — Adam Seaborn (@AHBSeaborn) February 27, 2023

And, finally, this was quite a funny goal from last night:

