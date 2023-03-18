FTB: The Marlies are playoffs bound!

Good morning Leafs fans!

It's going to be a busy spring from St. John's to Toronto, with all of the Maple Leafs affiliated teams heading for their playoffs.

Now, the AHL Marlies are the only team that has officially clinched a playoff spot, getting the nod despite losing 5-0 to the Charlotte Checkers yesterday afternoon.

Currently the Marlies are sitting first in the North Division with 83 points, 15 ahead of second place Utica.

Down in the ECHL, the Newfoundland Growlers are first in the North Division with 82 points, ten ahead of second place Reading Royals

And of course our Toronto Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division, 15 points behind the Boston Bruins and three up on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Maple Leafs are all but guaranteed a playoff spot as the next team begins the Lightning are the Florida Panthers, and they are 16 points back of Toronto.

Everything's looking good in Leafs land!

Speaking of looking good, last night the Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2.

Speaking of not looking good, the NHL refs. Particularly last night.

Maybe the Leafs should go looking for another free wallet.

It's a short one from me today. Enjoy the weekend!