FTB: The Leafs start their three day break with a win

The Leafs capped off their long road trip with a win in New Jersey last night, beating the Devils 4-3 with a comeback victory. Here’s our goal and highlights recap:

And here’s that game winner one more time.

AUSTON MATTHEWS



LETS GOOOOOO! THE KING SCORES! pic.twitter.com/eTDSisGUkZ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023

The Leafs are now back in Toronto and have a three day break until they play here on Saturday. Indeed, that game against the Oilers will kick off a gruelling schedule of five games in eight days, which for us means much more Leafs hockey to talk about!

Other News

Zegras is making the highlight reels again.

This may come as a shock to you, but pretty much no one likes Tony D.

Tony DeAngelo just got dogpiled by every single player on the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/OUfvilkkfk — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 8, 2023

This is why they don’t like him.

If you're wondering why the Lightning players were so upset with Tony DeAngelo, well... pic.twitter.com/dA56UBlKuf — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 8, 2023

