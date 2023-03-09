FTB: The Leafs March Break continues

The Leafs are on their March Break, so there’s no news from yesterday and probably won’t be any today. Their next game is Saturday vs. the Oilers here in Toronto. After that, the schedule gets rough. This is the final three-day break for the team through the end of the season (and the NHL playoffs usually don’t have those either).

Here’s a preview of what’s to come:

The Toronto Marlies finished their road trip through Pennsylvania last night with a 3-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. That’s a one win and two loss record on the trip. They’ll be back in Toronto on Saturday too and will face the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers affiliates).

Other News

We had one of those rare post-deadline trades, yesterday.

One Leaf that was traded away got his first goal in his new home.

Joey Anderson rings one off the iron and into the back of the net, giving Chicago the lead in the third!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/7Ejg4qlDFh — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 9, 2023

The Leafs prospects were busy, including one of the newest ones.

#LeafsForever prospect Josh Pillar cleans up the rebound to score his second goal of the game.pic.twitter.com/m9wMIpX6t8 — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) March 9, 2023

And one from the last draft.

#LeafsForever prospect Fraser Minten carries the puck into the zone and wires a wicked curl and drag wrister for a very pretty goal.pic.twitter.com/B7UUVKA6MH — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) March 9, 2023

