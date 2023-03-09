 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FTB: The Leafs March Break continues

It’s a time to relax, at least for another 48 hours.

By Species
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs practice skate
School’s out for... three days.
Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Leafs are on their March Break, so there’s no news from yesterday and probably won’t be any today. Their next game is Saturday vs. the Oilers here in Toronto. After that, the schedule gets rough. This is the final three-day break for the team through the end of the season (and the NHL playoffs usually don’t have those either).
Here’s a preview of what’s to come:

The Toronto Marlies finished their road trip through Pennsylvania last night with a 3-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. That’s a one win and two loss record on the trip. They’ll be back in Toronto on Saturday too and will face the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers affiliates).

Other News

We had one of those rare post-deadline trades, yesterday.

One Leaf that was traded away got his first goal in his new home.

The Leafs prospects were busy, including one of the newest ones.

And one from the last draft.

LOLJETS

Brock McGillis launches hockey initiative for LGBTQ+ community | The Star
Alphabet Sports Collective brings athletes, sponsors and media together for a plan where LGBTQ+ community has seats at the table at all hockey levels.

Canadian Olympians demand COC withdraw support of ‘neutral’ Russian athletes at Paris Games | CBC News
Some of Canada’s top Olympians are publicly demanding that the Canadian Olympic Committee reverse its position and withdraw its support for Russian and Belarusian athletes participating at the 2024 Olympic Games.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...