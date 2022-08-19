2022 T25U25: Week One Summary

Six ranked players on this year’s Top 25 Under 25 have been revealed. Usually there’s a lot of disagreement about the order of the lower ranked players, but who they are is not often heavily contested. Let’s find out if that’s true this year as well.

Official Vote

Right from the start, a new trend is evident in the official vote. There is more consensus on who to vote for than has been usual for the lowest ranked players.

#25 Brandon Lisowsky got six votes.

Poll Where do you see Lisowsky in four years? Maple Leafs

Marlies

Growlers

Traded

Unsigned vote view results 4% Maple Leafs (29 votes)

50% Marlies (301 votes)

15% Growlers (92 votes)

4% Traded (27 votes)

24% Unsigned (144 votes) 593 votes total Vote Now

#24 Dennis Hildeby is the first of two goalies ranked low on the list. He had five total votes.

Poll Do you by the Hypedelby? Hell yes, you can’t teach 6’6"

Ehhh ask me again in a year

Not at all vote view results 50% Hell yes, you can’t teach 6’6" (290 votes)

44% Ehhh ask me again in a year (254 votes)

5% Not at all (31 votes) 575 votes total Vote Now

#23 Joe Woll is goalie number two, and he got six votes.

Poll Who is the best goalie prospect in the Leafs’ system? Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Erik Kallgren

Dryden McKay

Keith Petruzzeli

Luke Cavallin

Artur Akthyamov

Vyacheslav Peksa vote view results 11% Joseph Woll (80 votes)

28% Dennis Hildeby (188 votes)

30% Erik Kallgren (203 votes)

10% Dryden McKay (71 votes)

7% Keith Petruzzeli (53 votes)

0% Luke Cavallin (4 votes)

6% Artur Akthyamov (46 votes)

3% Vyacheslav Peksa (23 votes) 668 votes total Vote Now

#22 Ryan Tverberg is a late-round draft pick coming off a hot year. There’s a lot more drafted prospects taken in the late rounds on the list this year. He also got six votes.

Poll Would you have Tverberg in your top 25 under 25 ranking? Yes

No vote view results 80% Yes (340 votes)

19% No (83 votes) 423 votes total Vote Now

#21 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev has dropped a lot of rankings from last year, while several players left or aged out above him. It’s safe to say the official voters have cooled towards him overall. He was also unranked by two voters.

Poll How long will it take SDA to make the Maple Leafs? 1-2 years

3-5, years

He'll make the NHL but won't play in Toronto

He's an AHLer until he goes to Europe. vote view results 18% 1-2 years (105 votes)

14% 3-5, years (81 votes)

22% He'll make the NHL but won't play in Toronto (131 votes)

45% He's an AHLer until he goes to Europe. (261 votes) 578 votes total Vote Now

#20 Mikhail Abramov also dropped considerably and was unranked by one voter.

Poll Will Abramov play 100 games in the NHL for his career? Yes, I still believe

Maybe, if he moves on to a bad team who needs bodies in a tank year or two

Nope, I do not believe vote view results 21% Yes, I still believe (91 votes)

37% Maybe, if he moves on to a bad team who needs bodies in a tank year or two (161 votes)

41% Nope, I do not believe (176 votes) 428 votes total Vote Now

Community Vote

#25 Curtis Douglas

Unranked by the official voters, he had a weighted average of 20.80 in the Community Vote.

Note: For the community vote, every player got votes somewhere, and yet not every voter ranked everyone beyond the top 25 or took the lower rankings seriously. For tabulation, all rankings below 25 were considered “unranked”. They’re shown here for illustration of the vote only.

#24 Filip Král

Not yet revealed on the official vote, Král’s weighted average was 20.59, which puts him extremely close to being tied with fellow Marlie Douglas.

#23 Dmitri Ovchinnikov

Also not yet revealed on the official vote, his average was 20.34.

#22 Nicholas Moldenhauer

Keeping the theme going, Moldenhauer also ranked higher on the official list, where here he has an average of 19.91.

#21 Dennis Hildeby

Ranked at 24th on the official list, we largely agree on his spot. Here he has an average of 19.90, a virtual tie with Moldenhauer.

#20 Ryan Tverberg

Ranked at 22nd on the official list, we have even more agreement on Tverberg, whose average is 19.80, putting him very close to the two below him.

Next week, we’ll see six more players, and the Community Vote jumps in average to 19.18 for the 19th ranked player on that list and the official vote jumps to 18.22 for its #19, so we all saw a difference in the very bottom six and the lower middle of our lists.