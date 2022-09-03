T25U25 Week Three Summary

Six more names were revealed this week, bringing us into the top 10. Last week we left off at number 14, William Villeneuve on both lists. There is no 13 on the official list because of a tie at 12th place, and that’s where we start today.

Official Vote

#12 Ty Voit in a tie vote (no, actually I’m not tired of this joke) impressed with a very good OHL season.

Poll Where do you see Ty Voit in five years? Third line in the NHL

AHL all star

Getting traded to the Belleville Senators vote view results 40% Third line in the NHL (148 votes)

41% AHL all star (151 votes)

18% Getting traded to the Belleville Senators (69 votes) 368 votes total Vote Now

#12 Alex Steeves had some votes all over the middle of the list, but one person had him in the top 10. Steeves and Voit arrived 3.67 ranking points above Villeneuve, marking the biggest jump on the official list.

Poll Is Steeves going to make it? For a cup of coffee, sure

He’ll play more games than Freddie Gauthier

He’ll have one good year at 26 and some other team will sign him as a free agent

He’s the future captain of the Marlies

I’m an optimist, he’s going to play for the Leafs for 10 years vote view results 22% For a cup of coffee, sure (117 votes)

40% He’ll play more games than Freddie Gauthier (210 votes)

23% He’ll have one good year at 26 and some other team will sign him as a free agent (121 votes)

3% He’s the future captain of the Marlies (18 votes)

9% I’m an optimist, he’s going to play for the Leafs for 10 years (47 votes) 513 votes total Vote Now

#11 Joey Anderson couldn’t crack the top 10, not even with NHL games in the books. However, he was ranked at 8th by one person, and finished nearly a full ranking point ahead of the 12s in average ranking.

Poll Where does Joey Anderson play most of his games this season? The Leafs

Another NHL Team

The Marlies/AHL vote view results 14% The Leafs (62 votes)

63% Another NHL Team (277 votes)

22% The Marlies/AHL (98 votes) 437 votes total Vote Now

#10 Pontus Holmberg caught our attention with a pair of solid SHL seasons, and a few AHL games last year. He’s in the top 10, and his votes came in a tight group between 9 and 12.

Poll What line will Holmberg be on at the end of this regular season? Maple Leafs 3rd line

Maple Leafs 4th line

Maple Leafs press box

Marlies 1st line

Marlies 2nd line

On an SHL team vote view results 16% Maple Leafs 3rd line (94 votes)

34% Maple Leafs 4th line (196 votes)

8% Maple Leafs press box (51 votes)

32% Marlies 1st line (185 votes)

6% Marlies 2nd line (39 votes)

1% On an SHL team (8 votes) 573 votes total Vote Now

#9 Fraser Minten is a newly drafted prospect who vaults straight into the top 10. Last year Matt Knies debuted at 10th place with Mitch Marner still on the list.

Poll Will Minten crack the top 5 in next year’s rankings? Only if he has a monster season and makes Canada’s WJC roster

Only if a couple of the guys ahead of him are traded AND he has a monster year

He’ll make it close but won’t quite make it

Nope, he won’t be able to until he has a good pro season. vote view results 44% Only if he has a monster season and makes Canada’s WJC roster (193 votes)

11% Only if a couple of the guys ahead of him are traded AND he has a monster year (51 votes)

30% He’ll make it close but won’t quite make it (130 votes)

13% Nope, he won’t be able to until he has a good pro season. (56 votes) 430 votes total Vote Now

#8 Nick Abruzzese just barely outranked Minten on the strength of a good pro debut after a long college career.

Poll How many NHL games does Abruzzese play this season for the Leafs? 60-82

40-59

20-39

10-19

1-9

0 vote view results 2% 60-82 (8 votes)

5% 40-59 (20 votes)

29% 20-39 (112 votes)

29% 10-19 (110 votes)

31% 1-9 (119 votes)

2% 0 (10 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Community Vote

In our week two summary, the early signs of agreement between the two rankings were apparent. Now it’s blindingly obvious. Five of the six players on the list are the same, but we begin with one that was different.

#13 Victor Mete

There was a lot of talk in the Mete post (where he was ranked at 18) about his real value considering he might be lost on waivers, he’s almost too old, and he’s on his third NHL team. And yet the community vote had him significantly higher, essentially swapping him with Ty Voit compared to the official vote. He got a lot of votes in the top 10 as well, and he had an average ranking of 16.72, up a touch from Villeneuve’s 17.51.

#12 Pontus Holmberg

Ranked one place higher than Mete, but with over a full ranking point in average ranking between them, Holmberg was a full step up. Notice how the votes tightened up for Holmberg, as they did on the official list. His average ranking was 15.44.

#11 Joey Anderson

With another jump in ranking, Anderson came in with an average of 14.14.

#10 Alex Steeves

Only half a point ahead of Anderson, Steeves had an average ranking of 13.65.

#9 Nick Abruzzese

Abruzzese was almost a full point higher than Steeves with an average of 12.73.

#8 Fraser Minten

So close to Abruzzese in ranking at 12.62, it’s as near as this list gets to a tie.

For all the agreement between who is on the two lists, the Community Vote is still ranking everyone with a lower average than the official list. The big jumps have already happened on the official list with Holmberg coming in at exactly 10 in average ranking in 10th place. The top 10 aren’t spread evenly to number one, but they are unambiguously the top 10.

On the Community Vote, Steeves at 10th place has a ranking of 13.65, and there’s a big jump yet to come higher up the ranking order in what I consider a fairly surprising place. However, as is now obvious, the top seven players are identical on both lists.

Players seven through four will be revealed next week, a short week after Labour Day. See you Tuesday!