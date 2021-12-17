3 Marlies games postponed

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the @TorontoMarlies, their games through Dec. 21 have been postponed.



Details: https://t.co/q5bWPAWeuv pic.twitter.com/CnvKNEK1pW — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) December 17, 2021

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Health workplace guidelines, the Marlies’ games at Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18 (AHL Game #370) and Sunday, Dec. 19 (AHL Game #382), as well as vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #390), have been postponed. The Marlies organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

As late as mid-morning today, tickets were still being sold for the Boxing Day game at the SBA, but now it, and all other games show as sold out. They have yet to make a formal announcement about ticket sales, or how they will follow the current 50% capacity limits.

It is very possible that limit will be changed later on today.

A make-up date for Tuesday's home game against Wilkes-Barre has yet to be determined. Please note, all tickets in your account for this game will be honoured for the rescheduled date & we will update you once that has been confirmed. — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 17, 2021

Following subsequent testing, five players have tested positive for COVID-19. All players and staff are double vaccinated and are being closely monitored for symptoms while being tested daily. The team is following all protocols and its medical staff is working closely with Toronto Public Health to monitor the situation.

To be clear, the Marlies and the Leafs have been on roadtrips, and their outbreaks are not very likely to be linked. It’s not impossible, but it is improbable.