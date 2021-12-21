Toronto games cancelled so far

This post will be the complete list of all the games that aren’t happening, and we’ll also include news if we get rescheduling information.

Toronto Maple Leafs Games Officially Postponed

Leafs at Flames (December 16)

Leafs at Canucks (December 18)

Leafs at Kraken (December 19)

Leafs vs Blues (December 23)

No make up dates announced at this time.

Maple Leafs operations are shutdown until December 26, when all with a negative Covid test can return. As of now, the December 27 game in Columbus is still a go.

Toronto Marlies Games Officially Postponed

Marlies @ Griffins (December 18 and 19)

Marlies vs Penguins (December 21)

Marlies vs Senators (December 26 at SBA)

Marlies vs Bruins (December 28)

The two games at Grand Rapids have been rescheduled:

Update: The Toronto Marlies games against the Grand Rapids Griffins, originally scheduled for December 18th & 19th will now be played on January 24th and February 2nd at 7:00pm ET. — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 20, 2021

As of now, the Marlies are scheduled to play again on December 30 at Belleville.