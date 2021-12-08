FTB: Leafs AGM Laurence Gilman “in the mix” for Canucks GM job

Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant GM Laurence Gilman could be moving back to Vancouver, according to reports by Insider Trading yesterday.

Gilman, 56, has had a long career in the NHL, starting as the director of hockey operations for the Phoenix Coyotes in 1998. He spent a decade there before joining Vancouver as their Assistant GM next to Mike Gillis who ran the team from 2008 to 2014. Gilman stayed with the Canucks until 2015 before he was let go. Once his contract was formally over, he did some media stuff — revealing a lot about the Canucks during that era.

In 2018, Gilman replaced Kyle Dubas as GM of the Marlies and joined Dubas’ front office as Assistant GM. He gave up the Marlies GM job to Ryan Hardy this season and with the Canucks having a vacancy at GM, it looks like he’s in the running. Owner Francesco Aquilini seems to be very loyal to people he’s worked with before — Benning and Gillis to name just two — so I think it’s very likely Gilman ends up back in Vancouver.

I’ll never forget my first impression of Gilman when he joined the Marlies. All his moves in the first year seemed to involve former or current Utica Comets players that he had acquired. Anyone remember Tanner MacMaster? Obviously Gilman had come in right after a Calder Cup Championship season, so the expectations were high, but the Marlies really declined during his tenure despite the massive resource the team had to sign AHLers. A lot of the players the team brought in just didn’t seem to fit.

One signing Gilman did make was an AHL contract to Kristīans Rubīns, and undrafted defenseman out of the WHL. Rubīns quickly made his way through the ECHL and onto an NHL contract with the Leafs. Last night he made his NHL debut, becoming the 26th Latvian to make the league.

I’ve always been a big fan of Rubīns, beating on the drum of his abilities every T25 season, so seeing him make it all the way to the show is a massively proud moment. What can I say, I love my giraffes.

Rubins says there was a big watch party in Latvia at 2 a.m. tonight for his NHL debut. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) December 8, 2021

Rielly referred to Rubins as ‘Ruby’. That’s his nickname. — David Alter (@dalter) December 8, 2021

Kristians Rubins is a big and wholesome man — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 8, 2021

On the recap, here’s some milestones Matthews and Rielly both reached.

Morgan Rielly has collected his fourth career four-assist game since making his NHL debut in 2013-14 – the most among all NHL defensemen over that span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDDTXQ pic.twitter.com/7E0SKLaswm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

Auston Matthews scored to extend his goal streak to seven games (9-3—12), matching his career high set in 2020-21.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDDTXQ pic.twitter.com/O6SLJFn1ym — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

On the Spezza suspension, the Leafs are planning to appeal the suspension to a neutral arbitrator. I gave my thoughts on the suspension on Twitter.

On the Sandin injury, Nylander indicates scores haven’t been settled yet. If only there was some regulatory body that could do that for them.

