Leafs vs Lightning: Speed, offence and turnovers add up to a Leafs loss

The Stanley Cup Champs are in town, let’s beat them.

First Period

Kristīans Rubīns and Timothy Liljegren backing up line two early on, but it’s the third like with Ritchie that get a nice rush chance.

Morgan Rielly goes down hard, tripped by Taylor Raddysh.

Morgan Rielly plays pivot on the ensuing power play for 13 seconds:

Kase makes good of Tavares' whiff



Another assist for Morgan Rielly pic.twitter.com/YceHCbkj4i — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

1-0 Leafs

Ondřej Kaše looks good on PP1.

We get the first gentle Soup chant as Jack has to make a save.

Call a penalty on the ref



That's two for tripping on Muzzin pic.twitter.com/FTEpb9nmgG — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Every Maple Leaf who has ever worn the jersey batted at this puck, but no:

How did that stay out!?



Unreal pic.twitter.com/f1P6f2F7pD — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Seriously, not even Tim Horton could do it. Not even the Big M!

Enjoy your fluky failures as much as Michael Bunting. You’ll get another shot.

Ray and Michael Bunting watching the play pic.twitter.com/jyFhOB15ZF — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Boooo, Jake Muzzin makes a less than salubrious pass that evil incarnate picks off and feathers over to PEB for a goal.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemarre ties it



Starts with a turnover in the neutral zone pic.twitter.com/edKBmnYC2Q — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Tie Game

Wayne Simmonds takes a hooking call, and it’s to the PK we go. Soooouuuuuup saves the day on the Bolts good chance.

But Steven Stamkos just nails the puck through everyone to the back of the net. Shea Weber wants that added to his career stats.

Steven Stamkos makes it 2-1 Lightning pic.twitter.com/T49xIzLhpi — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

2-1 Lightning.

Leafs spent about 10 minutes as the hot knife through the Lightning butter, but that’s changed as the Leafs are chaotically chasing the play now.

Big pops for Tomas Kaberle, who is in the house tonight. pic.twitter.com/JjXupcec7g — David Alter (@dalter) December 10, 2021

You figure he yells, “Shooooot,” when the Leafs have the puck?

Oh, ho. In the midst of some speed-play so intense, no one can really make a smart play, Stamkos takes a cross-checking call. Leafs have just under a minute of PP time.

Or less....

WILLIAM NYLANDER



WITH 6 SECONDS TO GO IN THE PERIOD pic.twitter.com/NxnyhqP3Bn — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Tie Game.

Nylander with one of his “quiet games” so far. Pops the water bottle.

Thoughts

If all you ever watch is the Leafs — or the Lightning — you start to think hockey at this speed is the standard, but good god, this game has been fast.

Halfway through the period there was one blob of death, now there’s two.

Second Period

Lightning open the period with more control than the Leafs. Boris Katchouk nearly scores after a bad Justin Holl turnover, and then very shortly another turnover bakes up nice and juicy for the Lightning.

Ondrej Palat makes it 3-2



Nylander turnover and he bats it in pic.twitter.com/NY6zlFdjlT — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

3-2 Lightning

William Nylander made this goal happen.

Bottom pair D change.



Now



Muzzin-Liljegren

Rubins-Holl — David Alter (@dalter) December 10, 2021

There’s been a lot of shuffling at the top end of the forwards too, and the Leafs are getting chances, but not converting so far.

Quick shot from Kampf after stealing the puck pic.twitter.com/rTBa87j0WJ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

This might be the game here:

Turnover on a bad reverse, and this ends up right in the back of the net.

4-2 Lightning

Vasy (and Jan Rutta) makes a big save on a rush to keep the Leafs down by two.

Simmonds and Brodie trying to score on the rebound pic.twitter.com/IeuVXO380a — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Liljegren gives himself a chance to show off his stickwork, which is very good.

Liljegren bails himself out getting the puck from Palat pic.twitter.com/mRQAHTEvcR — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Good shift from Rubins pic.twitter.com/t849qnO5bZ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

Thoughts

Ray did a bit about how the Leafs were “rock solid defensively” for a long stretch, but now they’re just giving up goals. This is — sorry, Ray — bullshit. Classic mistake of the goalie performance for defence

For a long and serious look at the strength and weaknesses of the Leafs on defence, go here:

Leafs with a big scoring effects push, but they aren’t able to outscore themselves so far tonight

Third Period

Multiple Leafs players lose their sticks, carelessness I guess, so they take the penalty on one of those stick in blade trips.

Nylander and Muzzin nearly get one each shorthanded. It’s really weird to see Nylander PK, though.

Nylander misses the net on his shorthanded opportunity pic.twitter.com/2sHqOQhA3z — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

You can really see what, or rather who, is missing on the Lightning PP. I’ve been impressed with the Leafs coaching for getting a PP system without Mitch Marner going after only one dud game.

Leafs trying very hard to get cross-crease passes to try to maximize the chance of getting it past Vasilevskiy.

Liljegren is key to keep a long offensive shift going, and in the end...

Timothy Liljegren keeps the play going. Muzzin takes the shot. Kase sends in the rebound pic.twitter.com/bJae3T0Oa6 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

4-3 Lightning

Toronto take a cheesy penalty, likely because the refs missed Nylander smacking PEB in the mouth with his stick. The PP is notable for the exciting Leafs chances.

Alexander Kerfoot killing the remaining seconds off the penalty pic.twitter.com/sqi7CqTarD — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 10, 2021

The Leafs pour on the offence in the way they can for the last few minutes, but they can’t get Campbell out of the net until two minutes left, and the Leafs damn near have too many men. The Leafs are playing with only one defender most of the time.

But the most likely thing happens, and the Leafs don’t score, the Lightning do as the wrong Ondřej gets another goal.

5-3 Lightning

Thoughts