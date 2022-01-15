Gameday: Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES
7:00PM EASTERN
CBC, SPORTSNET, NHL LIVE
OTHER GUYS: ST. LOUIS GAME TIME
It’s Saturday night, the Maple Leafs are on Hockey Night in Canada and the crowd will be roaring....in St. Louis. It’s an away game against the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, who are missing a few important pieces. The Maple Leafs, however, are not.
THEM
The Blues are on a 14 game home point streak, and have a great 15-3-2 record at the Enterprise Centre. The last two games weren’t huge wins, coming with 2-1 scores. But also in January they have a 5-1 win over the Capitals and a 6-4 win over the Wild at the Winter Classic. Their only loss this month was at the hands of the Penguins, in Pittsburgh, and it was 5-3.
They are missing some big names due to COVID protocol, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Pavel Buchnevich, as well as Scott Perunovich.
Lines
Ivan Barbashev - Ryan O’Rielly - Oskar Sundqvist
Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Klim Kostin - Tyler Bozak - James Neal
Logan Brown - Dakota Joshua - Nathan Walker
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola - Marco Scandella
Jake Walman - Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
Ville Husso
US
The Maple Leafs are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Coyotes - scored be damned, any loss to the Coyotes is embarrassing. They are getting Mitch Marner back in the line up, who has been getting through the quarantine by playing VR golf. Me too Mitch, hit me up and we can play together.
Rasmus Sandin has ben learning some lessons on this road trip:
Rasmus Sandin said the thing he misses the most about being at home is his own pillow. Said "it's the best" and learned his lesson that he will take it on the road with him from now on.— David Alter (@dalter) January 15, 2022
Only three players in protocol today: Justin Holl, Nick Ritchie, and Ondřej Kaše.
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin - Travis Dermott
Jack Campbell
Petr Mrázek
It was an optional skate today, so we don’t know the exact lines.
Numbers, if that’s your thing
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|St. Louis
|Toronto
|Team
|St. Louis
|23-9-3
|Record
|22-10-5
|116GF - 87GA - +29
|Goal Differential
|126GF - 97GA - +29
|29.6% - T-2nd
|Power Play
|29.6% - T-2nd
|82.8% - 8th
|Penalty Kill
|84.2% - 5th
|Auston Matthews - 24
|Most Goals
|Tarasenko/Buchnevich/Kyrou - 14
|Morgan Rielly - 25
|Most Assists
|Robert Thomas - 24
|Auston Matthews - 38
|Most Points
|Jordan Kryou - 37
|Wayne Simmonds - 40
|Most PM
|Justin Faulk - 23
|Morgan Rielly - 24:01
|TOI Leader
|Colton Parayko - 24:10
|Jack Campbell - .935sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Jordan Binnington - .910sv%
Join us all game for some chatting and complaining about refs.
And, most importantly, Go Leafs Go!
Loading comments...