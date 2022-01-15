 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gameday: Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues

Mitch Marner returns and the Leafs need to make up for that loss to the Coyotes.

2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES

7:00PM EASTERN
CBC, SPORTSNET, NHL LIVE
OTHER GUYS: ST. LOUIS GAME TIME

It’s Saturday night, the Maple Leafs are on Hockey Night in Canada and the crowd will be roaring....in St. Louis. It’s an away game against the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, who are missing a few important pieces. The Maple Leafs, however, are not.

THEM

The Blues are on a 14 game home point streak, and have a great 15-3-2 record at the Enterprise Centre. The last two games weren’t huge wins, coming with 2-1 scores. But also in January they have a 5-1 win over the Capitals and a 6-4 win over the Wild at the Winter Classic. Their only loss this month was at the hands of the Penguins, in Pittsburgh, and it was 5-3.

They are missing some big names due to COVID protocol, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Pavel Buchnevich, as well as Scott Perunovich.

Lines

Ivan Barbashev - Ryan O’Rielly - Oskar Sundqvist
Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Klim Kostin - Tyler Bozak - James Neal
Logan Brown - Dakota Joshua - Nathan Walker

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola - Marco Scandella
Jake Walman - Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington
Ville Husso

US

The Maple Leafs are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Coyotes - scored be damned, any loss to the Coyotes is embarrassing. They are getting Mitch Marner back in the line up, who has been getting through the quarantine by playing VR golf. Me too Mitch, hit me up and we can play together.

Rasmus Sandin has ben learning some lessons on this road trip:

Only three players in protocol today: Justin Holl, Nick Ritchie, and Ondřej Kaše.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin - Travis Dermott

Jack Campbell
Petr Mrázek

It was an optional skate today, so we don’t know the exact lines.

Numbers, if that’s your thing

Preview Stats

Toronto Team St. Louis
Toronto Team St. Louis
23-9-3 Record 22-10-5
116GF - 87GA - +29 Goal Differential 126GF - 97GA - +29
29.6% - T-2nd Power Play 29.6% - T-2nd
82.8% - 8th Penalty Kill 84.2% - 5th
Auston Matthews - 24 Most Goals Tarasenko/Buchnevich/Kyrou - 14
Morgan Rielly - 25 Most Assists Robert Thomas - 24
Auston Matthews - 38 Most Points Jordan Kryou - 37
Wayne Simmonds - 40 Most PM Justin Faulk - 23
Morgan Rielly - 24:01 TOI Leader Colton Parayko - 24:10
Jack Campbell - .935sv% Starting Goalie Jordan Binnington - .910sv%

Join us all game for some chatting and complaining about refs.

And, most importantly, Go Leafs Go!

