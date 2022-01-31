Game day thread: Maple Leafs vs Devils part one

Hello fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and some lost New Jersey Devils fans!

This is our game day thread where we can all watch the game together, yell at the refs together, and try our best to be friendly to any Devils fans who come by.

No promises.

If you're looking for some lines and other pertinent information, you can find it in the preview below:

Related New Jersey at Toronto and Toronto at New Jersey

The game is on at 7:30, you can stream it via that NHL app, watch it on Sportsnets Ontario & East, and talk about it here!

Enjoy the game folks, and Go Leafs Go!