GDT: Game Number One

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens
Leafs Game #1
7:00 p.m. ET at Centre Bell (so expect puck drop at 7:20)
Watch on: TVAS, SN
Opponent’s Site: Eyes On The Prize
Here’s our preview of tonight’s game from this afternoon.
First, one sad announcement before tonight’s game:
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs player and head coach, Joe Crozier.— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 12, 2022
Joe played for the Maple Leafs in 1959-60 and served as Toronto’s head coach in 1980-81.
Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/eDYxU9iDlr
Beyond that, there really is nothing left to say at this point. We’ve looked the roster up and down, we’ve analysed the injuries, we’ve rated their new jersey cow advertisement, and the kittens are all very excited and ready here at the ranch.
There is only one thing left to say:
GO LEAFS GO!
Poll
What will happen tonight?
22%
THE LEAFS WIN!
2%
AUSTON MATTHEWS SCORES HIS MOST INSANE GOAL EVER!
2%
OMG! DENIS MALGIN HAT TRICK HOLY SHIT! THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING!
-
15%
NYLANDER LOOKS EVEN SEXIER THAN EVER! THERE ARE NO LONGER WORDS TO DESCRIBE HIS SEXINESS!
-
4%
ZACH ASTON-REESE: HOMETOWN BOY MAKES GOOD AND SCORES THE GAME WINNER!
-
32%
ALL OF IT! ALL OF IT HAPPENS! BUDS! ALL! DAY!
21%
I am Marty St. Louis and actually believe I know what I am doing even though I obviously don’t.
