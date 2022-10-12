GDT: Game Number One

Here’s our preview of tonight’s game from this afternoon.

First, one sad announcement before tonight’s game:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs player and head coach, Joe Crozier.



Joe played for the Maple Leafs in 1959-60 and served as Toronto’s head coach in 1980-81.



Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/eDYxU9iDlr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 12, 2022

Beyond that, there really is nothing left to say at this point. We’ve looked the roster up and down, we’ve analysed the injuries, we’ve rated their new jersey cow advertisement, and the kittens are all very excited and ready here at the ranch.

There is only one thing left to say:

GO LEAFS GO!