GDT: Game Number One

And so, it begins.

By Species
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens
Leafs Game #1
7:00 p.m. ET at Centre Bell (so expect puck drop at 7:20)
Watch on: TVAS, SN
Opponent’s Site: Eyes On The Prize

Here’s our preview of tonight’s game from this afternoon.

First, one sad announcement before tonight’s game:

Beyond that, there really is nothing left to say at this point. We’ve looked the roster up and down, we’ve analysed the injuries, we’ve rated their new jersey cow advertisement, and the kittens are all very excited and ready here at the ranch.

There is only one thing left to say:

GO LEAFS GO!

Poll

What will happen tonight?

view results
  • 22%
    THE LEAFS WIN!
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    AUSTON MATTHEWS SCORES HIS MOST INSANE GOAL EVER!
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    OMG! DENIS MALGIN HAT TRICK HOLY SHIT! THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING!
    (2 votes)
  • 15%
    NYLANDER LOOKS EVEN SEXIER THAN EVER! THERE ARE NO LONGER WORDS TO DESCRIBE HIS SEXINESS!
    (14 votes)
  • 4%
    ZACH ASTON-REESE: HOMETOWN BOY MAKES GOOD AND SCORES THE GAME WINNER!
    (4 votes)
  • 32%
    ALL OF IT! ALL OF IT HAPPENS! BUDS! ALL! DAY!
    (30 votes)
  • 21%
    I am Marty St. Louis and actually believe I know what I am doing even though I obviously don’t.
    (20 votes)
93 votes total Vote Now

