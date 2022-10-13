 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Home Opener vs Washington

Win this one! Please!

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens
Someone should consider joining him near the net.
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Good evening Leafs fans. It’s game time! Only it isn’t because the game is on at 7:30. Now is that the game or the start of the stuff at the start of the game?

Tonight, I want to try an experiment we might use on other GDTs if this works, so below you should see the PPP twitter feed, and it should auto-update.

Boring poll:

Poll

Can you see the tweets?

view results
  • 3%
    Nope and that’s because I’m using the AMP site on mobile.
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Nope, don’t know why.
    (0 votes)
  • 96%
    Yes, post some Star Trek.
    (31 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Slightly more fun poll:

Poll

Which Star Trek character do you want as Leafs coach?

view results
  • 15%
    Picard
    (9 votes)
  • 11%
    Seven of Nine
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Quark
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Pike
    (1 vote)
  • 13%
    Worf
    (8 votes)
  • 5%
    Janeway
    (3 votes)
  • 15%
    Spock
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Dax
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    Kirk
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Una (Number One)
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    Someone even better.
    (10 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...