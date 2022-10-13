GDT: Home Opener vs Washington

Good evening Leafs fans. It’s game time! Only it isn’t because the game is on at 7:30. Now is that the game or the start of the stuff at the start of the game?

Tonight, I want to try an experiment we might use on other GDTs if this works, so below you should see the PPP twitter feed, and it should auto-update.

Boring poll:

Poll Can you see the tweets? Nope and that’s because I’m using the AMP site on mobile.

Nope, don’t know why.

Yes, post some Star Trek. vote view results 3% Nope and that’s because I’m using the AMP site on mobile. (1 vote)

0% Nope, don’t know why. (0 votes)

96% Yes, post some Star Trek. (31 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Slightly more fun poll: