FTB: The sick, the injured, the callups

We are THREE games into the season and already the Toronto Maple Leafs have made several calls ups to cover for the injured. Let's run down the injured:

Matt Murray - G

Timothy Liljegren - D

Carl Dahlstrom - D

Jordie Benn - D

William Nylander is iffy for tonight, with head coach Sheldon Keefe saying he's under the weather.

Sheldon Keefe says William Nylander wasn’t feeling well today to practice so they’ll see how is feeling tomorrow. — David Alter (@dalter) October 16, 2022

A goalie, three defenders, maybe a forward are all out. So who's come up?

Erik Kallgren is back with us, playing behind Ilya Samsonov.

On defense Victor Mete returns to the NHL.

Finally, they brought up a couple of forwards as well in Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds.

There's always a silver lining, and with Murray out on LTIR the Leafs can afford to bring up Robertson who had a great camp and Simmonds, who is beloved by all.

There's a good chance we'll see Robertson make his season debut tonight when the Leafs host the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00.

If you are in need of a podcast, and in today's crazy world who isn't, the Back to Excited fellas have you covered as they look back on week one of the NHL season..

There were no games yesterday, very odd. Let's see what else I can find....

Sonny Milano signed with the Washington Capitals.

It seems like the bad teams are, anyway:

These new board ads are not working out well.

Alright. That's what I have for you.

Enjoy your day and we will see you at 7!