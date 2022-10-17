GDT: Hometown team on home ice

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's game four of the 2022-23 Maple Leafs season and our boys in blue are currently rocking a 2-1 record. They face off against their first Western Conference opponent, and Auston Matthews’ childhood team, the Arizona Coyotes.

You can find all of the necessary information in the preview:

You can read about the winless Coyotes over at Five For Howling.

Tonight's game is at 7PM and you can watch it on various Sportsnets, Bally Sports Arizona and whatever the NHL streaming app is called these days. [editor’s note: there isn’t one, so it doesn’t need a name]

Enjoy the game, keep the chat nice and welcoming to wandering Coyotes fans, and of course, GO LEAFS GO!