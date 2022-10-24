PPP After Dark: Maple Leafs in Las Vegas

Here’s our preview of tonight’s game with lineup news from this afternoon/evening:

It’s also an important night for one ex-Leaf as Phil Kessel will tie Keith Yandle’s ironman streak at 989 games straight without interruption. It would be longer, but of course after his first season in 2006 he had to take time off for cancer treatment. He came right back to the game and has appeared in every single game with his teams since then.

Which leads us with his second best Tweet ever:

Phil! — Phil Kessel (@PKessel81) July 21, 2013

His best ever Tweet is, of course, this one.

And never forget our PPP Classic story.

PPP Election Night

Its municipal election night in Ontario. Here at PPP we have the most important election requiring your vote, all in honour of PHIL!: