Toronto Marlies announce 2022 training camp roster

The Toronto Marlies have opened their training camp today following the Toronto Maple Leafs making their first cuts of preseason.

The Marlies have two preseason games this weekend in a miniature tournament on Friday and Saturday with Laval and Belleville at CAA Arena in Brampton.

The camp roster is initially 19 forwards, 7 defenders, and 3 goaltenders, with two injured players (Mikhail Abramov and Axel Rindell). Joseph Woll, Carl Dahlström, and Jordie Benn are still with the Leafs as injured members of their roster.

Here is the current Leafs camp roster, many of whom will be sent to the Marlies in the next round of cuts.

The Marlies roster breaks down as follows:

NHL contracts

F: Curtis Douglas, Max Ellis, Pavel Gogolev

The Leafs still have most of their waivers exempt forwards on their NHL camp roster, with only these three forwards getting sent down today. I think that makes it clear who disappointed in camp or didn’t look close.

AHL contracts

F: Joseph Blandisi, Graham Slaggert, Logan Shaw, Ryan Chyzowski, Jack Banini, Brett Budgell, Orrin Centazzo, Marc Johnstone, Brandon Kruse, Zach O’Brien, Zach Solow, Keenan Suthers, Nolan Walker

D: Matthew Hellickson, Noel Hoefenmayer, Brennan Kapcheck, Michael Joyaux, Tommy Miller, Matteo Pietroniro

G: Keith Petruzzelli, Dryden McKay, Luke Cavallin

The majority of these players are going to be on the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers roster, but there will be plenty of overlap as there has been in recent years. Joseph Blandisi is probably the top forward of this group and candidate for captain after Rich Clune hung up his skates and gloves this past summer.

Tryouts

F: Todd Skirving (PTO), Derian Plouffe (PTO), Nathan Noel (PTO)

D: Kasper Larsen (ATO)

Skirving, Plouffe, and Noel are on ECHL contracts, so they require tryout contracts to be on the AHL roster. Kasper Larsen is an OHL graduate who played for Mississauga last season and is on a genuine ATO. We’ll see if he earns a contract. The 20-year-old is 6’6”, 230 lbs.