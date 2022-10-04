 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rank the Atlantic

That’s it, that’s your job.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers
First again?
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Today, it’s your turn to rank the outcome in the Atlantic.

You’ll find the form embedded below, or if you can’t access it in this post, this is the link.

We are testing the use of Google Forms with an eye to next year’s Community Vote, so consider this part of that experimentation.

  • no email addresses are harvested, and because of that, you can submit more than one response
  • there is nothing here forcing you to rank each team differently, so you have to validate your own responses
  • when we’ve played with this for a few days, we’ll have charts to see how the vote went

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...