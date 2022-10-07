Gameday: Maple Leafs @ Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

07:30 PM at Little Caesars Arena

Watch on: NHLN, BSDET, TSN4

Tonight’s game is for every lover of the Leafs prospect pool. This is your chance to see all the youth dressed in blue and white while Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford play dad from the fourth line.

Them

The Red Wings are in the stage of their rebuild where they are trying to build out a balanced team, promote their best young players and not lose too many games. In our Rate the Atlantic exercise, you had Detroit in sixth place, which seems likely. They aren’t at the bottom of the league anymore, but they aren’t a playoff team yet.

Lines

Per Ansar Khan on Twitter, this is their lineup from morning skate, but the goalie choice isn’t clear yet.

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

David Perron - Michael Rasmussen - Jakub Vrána

Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Elmer Söderblom

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson - Filip Hronek

Olli Määttä - Gustav Lindström

Alex Nekeljkovic

Ville Husso

Us

The Leafs are sending their traditional “all the kids who will be cut” roster to Detroit, saving the real team for Saturday’s home game. The top players on the team are Rasmus Sandin and Ilya Samsonov, who should play the entire game. All eyes will be on Nick Robertson, though.

This is about making one last impression before the cuts — which are going to go how they go regardless.

Lines

From Mark Masters on Twitter, here we are:

Nick Robertson - Pontus Holmberg - Denis Malgin

Alex Steeves - Nick Aburzzese - Adam Gaudette

Bobby McMann - Semyon Der-Arguchintsev - Max Ellis

Kyle Clifford - Logan Shaw - Wayne Simmonds

Filip Král - Rasmus Sandin

Marshall Rifai - Victor Mete

Mikko Kokkonen - Mac Hollowell

Ilya Samsonov

Erik Källgren

The Game

This one is simple. If you want to play in the NHL, you have to be able to at least play the Red Wings as the best player on your line. If you can’t, no matter how good you look riding sidecar to William Nylander or Mark Giordano, you’re going to the AHL.

The only wrinkle here is that Victor Mete took a puck of the foot in practice, and was replaced in line rushes by the recovering John Tavares. We’ll find out if he’s fallen afoul of the Leafs D curse. But until then, two things:

Go Leafs (Marlies) Go.

Points up: note the game time.