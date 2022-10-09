Writers Wanted

So you want to write for PPP?

Okay, we’re interested in hearing from you, but first a few points to consider because Leafs fandom is huge, likely the largest online fandom in the NHL, and that means there are all sorts of Leafs fans, and more than one blog that writes about the Leafs.

First: this is a blog. The lines are blurry today between opinion journalism, fact-based reporting and fans having fun. We are primarily the third thing. We cover the Marlies in a way that involves someone going to games, sitting in the pressbox and reporting as they see fit. We don’t do that for the Maple Leafs, and it’s unlikely we ever will — the Leafs famously balked at having the Athletic’s reporters cover them at first.

What we do here is always opinion, however, even when it really, really seems to be fact-based. The beauty of being a fan-site is no one can ask us for objectivity. That’s not our role. Our role is the cheer for the team — critically, absolutely — but we don’t have to be nice to the Habs while we do it.

Second: writers at PPP need to be here for reasons of their own. The community, the fun of digging deeper into the team than most people consider normal, the chance to share opinions with other fans, and the chance to make the Jets fans really mad at us. Some people who have written here have gone on to writing careers, and have used the exposure PPP brings them to help with that. It’s not the primary function of the blog, however, but at the same time...

Third: you need to really want to write. That seems obvious, but you’d be surprised how often people like the idea of PPP as a community but find themselves daunted by the blank page and the blinking cursor. PPP doesn’t have professional editors, it is largely a group project, but the sort of group project that needs self starters.

Fourth: we get accused every so often of being a hive mind. It’s very true that the people here lean in a certain direction when it comes to sports, analysis and the place of the NHL in the world. But we aren’t looking for carbon copies of ourselves. You don’t have to be heavily into analytics — several people here aren’t at all — but it’s likely good if you know why plus/minus is a sin.

Not everything at PPP is about the written word. We host the Back to Excited podcast, and could host another if it filled a different niche.

Not every writer needs to be up for 1,500 word features either. We do daily links/chat posts, and in-season we do game previews and recaps, we cover signings and breaking news, and draft day around here is a lot of fun and a group project — made a little dull this year with fewer picks.

Not every article at PPP is about the Leafs. We discuss the Marlies, the Growlers, the prospects in all their leagues and teams, Team Canada Women, Team Whoever the Prospect Is On at the WJC or Worlds, the Olympics.

Not every writer at PPP lives in Toronto. I don’t, and the internet means you can be a fan from anywhere.

It’s obvious that PPP is irreverent and also serious, fun and also focused on the facts, and we don’t go much in for performative anger. That branch of fandom seems well served. But we want diversity in all ways in our writers and our community, so that means new writers have to respect the existing levels we’ve achieved so far at making PPP reflect the world of Leafs fans today, and reflect the Toronto of today.

So if you want to write at PPP, let us know.