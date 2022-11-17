GDT: Maple Leafs look to end Devils win streak

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Tonight the Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils at, who are looking to extend their win streak to 11 straight games. and the Leafs want to get their own to four games. Not quite as impressive, but this is the Leafs we’re talking about.

Game starts at 7....ish.

For some deep dives into the teams you can check out the previews from both sides below:

Tonight is the first Leafs/Devils game of the season and there are no former Leafs in the line up tonight. Andreas Johnsson is a healthy scratch.

Historically the Maple Leafs are 78-41-20-9 against New Jersey.

Looking at milestones, Auston Matthews needs one assist to hit 209 and take sole possession of 29th all time.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are tied in points at 474 - tied all time at 12th. Whoever ends up with more points at the end of tonight’s game gets it all to themselves.

William Nylander is in a three way tie with Bob Pulford and John Anderson for 18th all time in game winning goals. One goal puts William ahead of them and one behind Steve Thomas.

Alright, let’s get typing. Game’s at 7.

Go Leafs Go!