GDT: Sabres slide into town while the Leafs go reverse retro

Welcome the Sabres, everyone, and also get ready for new clothes:

Feelin’ kinda good, lookin’ alright

Gotta get movin’, can’t be late

Gotta get groovin’, just can’t wait pic.twitter.com/aqBUXkVwYJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 19, 2022

Oh, not those, although I am impressed that William Nylander, a blond man, found a shade of pinkish purple that clashes with his everything — his hair, his skintone, his shoes. He’s amazing. I don’t understand Justin Holl here.

Ah, here we are:

Now. I have a confession. I care very, very little about jersey design. Can I read the name and number? Yes, fine then. What is, um, reversed and/or retro about these? Someone explain it to me.

They do say that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, so some may like them, and some not, though we can all agree what is ugly: