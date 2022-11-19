 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Sabres slide into town while the Leafs go reverse retro

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

By KatyaKnappe
Calgary Flames v Toronto Maple Leafs
This was the 2021 version
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome the Sabres, everyone, and also get ready for new clothes:

Oh, not those, although I am impressed that William Nylander, a blond man, found a shade of pinkish purple that clashes with his everything — his hair, his skintone, his shoes. He’s amazing. I don’t understand Justin Holl here.

Ah, here we are:

Now. I have a confession. I care very, very little about jersey design. Can I read the name and number? Yes, fine then. What is, um, reversed and/or retro about these? Someone explain it to me.

They do say that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, so some may like them, and some not, though we can all agree what is ugly:

