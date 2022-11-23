GDT: double date with the Devils

The Devils in the details once again as the Leafs get set to face New Jersey for the second time in a week, hoping to rebound from a pretty sucky loss (that’s the technical term). Three games ago the Leafs lost in OT to New Jersey as they continued a string of bad play at 3v3. The Devils won their 11th game in a row that night and are on track to win 14 in a row, which would be a new franchise record.

Nick Robertson comes back to the lineup, while Mac Hollowell makes his NHL debut on the third pair next to Jordie Benn.

The starting goalies are confirmed to be Vitek Vanecek (Ilya Samsonov’s old partner) and Matt Murray.

Gio, you’re our only hope.

Giordano, 39: "We have guys who are waiting for opportunities, myself included"



Liljegren: "He's just a machine"



Keefe: "He tells us that the more he plays, the better he feels"



NHL's oldest skater ready to step up with Rielly out https://t.co/uJxbaozwK7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 23, 2022

Former Leafs:

Jonathan Bernier is on LTIR

Andreas Johnsson is buried in the minors with the Utica Devils

Frederik Gauthier is on an AHL contract with the Utica Devils