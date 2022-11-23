 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: double date with the Devils

The Devils franchise record is on the line

By HardevLad
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 17: Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils loses his stick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Devils in the details once again as the Leafs get set to face New Jersey for the second time in a week, hoping to rebound from a pretty sucky loss (that’s the technical term). Three games ago the Leafs lost in OT to New Jersey as they continued a string of bad play at 3v3. The Devils won their 11th game in a row that night and are on track to win 14 in a row, which would be a new franchise record.

Nick Robertson comes back to the lineup, while Mac Hollowell makes his NHL debut on the third pair next to Jordie Benn.

The starting goalies are confirmed to be Vitek Vanecek (Ilya Samsonov’s old partner) and Matt Murray.

Gio, you’re our only hope.

Former Leafs:

Jonathan Bernier is on LTIR
Andreas Johnsson is buried in the minors with the Utica Devils
Frederik Gauthier is on an AHL contract with the Utica Devils

