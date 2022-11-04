Leafs Nicolas Aubé-Kubel placed on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed winger Nicolas Aubé-Kubel on waivers today. “NAK” was signed to a one-year, $1 million contract by the Leafs in the summer and was with the Colorado Avalanche last season. Aubé-Kubel has no points and two shots in six Leafs games this season, having been a healthy scratch five times.

This move comes ahead of Saturday when Timothy Liljegren will be taken off LTIR and will likely be paired next to Morgan Rielly.

NAK skated as the eighth defenseman during practice this morning next to Victor Mete. Should NAK either be claimed or cleared and sent to the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs will have 14 forwards and seven defenders (including Liljegren) on the roster for Saturday’s game against Boston.