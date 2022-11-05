Preview: Boston visits Toronto

Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SN360, NESN

Opponent’s Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Leafs last game was at home on November 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers, which Toronto won by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 5-4-2 so far.

The Boston Bruins last played an away game on November 3 against the New York Rangers. The Bruins won by a score of 5-2, and their current league record is 10-1-0.

Them

The Bruins are still without Charlie McAvoy and David Krejčí. McAvoy hasn’t played yet this season, whereas Krejčí has been out for a week. Both were skating this morning with the extras. But unfortunately the injuries haven’t hurt this team at all, they are annoyingly good so far.

Lines

Source: Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic at morning skate

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - A.J. Greer

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Jakub Lauko

Extra: Craig Smith

Hampus Lindholm - Connor Clifton

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Anton Stralman

Extra: Jakub Zboril

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid

Us

The Leafs need to prove themselves, and the way to do that is to play Pierre Engvall at centre. Wait...

"I suspect our lines would be juggled throughout the game. We'll mix things up for a little bit." -

For the fifth time in six games, the #Leafs will use a different third-line centre when they take on the Bruins on Saturday. ⤵️https://t.co/Blvm13Jw4F — David Alter (@dalter) November 5, 2022

But none of that matters because Timothy Liljegren is back to beef up the defence. No pressure, he starts paired with Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie moves over to the left again to play with Justin Holl. This pairing has been very good so far, fingers crossed that continues.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - Pierre Engvall - Wayne Simmonds

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Denis Malgin

Extras: Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin

Extras: Victor Mete

Ilya Samsonov - confirmed starter

Erik Källgren

The Game

Boston is leading the NHL in several categories, and the Leafs are not. The only place they’ve got similar records is in Goals Saved Above Expected for Ilya Samsonov and Linus Ullmark, as both goalies have had very strong starts.

The DeBrusk, Bergeron, Zacha version of the Bruins top line has been one of the best lines in the NHL and Brad Marchand actually makes them better. This game is going to be a huge test of the Matthews line, because if they can’t take on the powerhouse Bruins line, the game can’t be won. As always the trick with the Bruins is to score against their weaker depth.

Toronto vs Boston Toronto Stat Boston Toronto Stat Boston 54.5 - 18th Points % - Ranking 90.9 - 1st 2.909 - 21st Goals/Game - Ranking 4.455 - 1st 2.909 - 10th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 2.545 - 4th 26.2 - 9th Power Play% - Ranking 22.5 - 13th 76.7 - 21st Penalty Kill% - Ranking 94.9 - 1st 8.9 - 25th Team Sh% - Ranking 12.4 - 2nd 0.897 - 18th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.917 - 5th John Tavares - 7 Most Goals (NST) David Pastrnak - 8 John Tavares - 14 Most Points (NST) David Pastrnak - 19 Michael Bunting - 20 Most PIM (NST) A.J. Greer - 19 Morgan Rielly - 23.64 TOI Leader (NST) Hampus Lindholm - 24.22