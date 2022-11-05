Ilya Samsonov leaves the Bruins game with a knee injury

Ilya Samsonov did not appear for the third period as the Maple Leafs led the Bruins 2-1. Erik Källgren finished the game.

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (knee) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 6, 2022

The only obvious play where Samsonov looked off was the penalty shot goal by Brad Marchand:

Marchand gets a penalty shot pic.twitter.com/zgbSKjrs15 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 6, 2022

As you know, Matt Murray is injured and not yet ready to return leaving Erik Källgren as the only available goalie on an NHL contract. The Leafs next game is tomorrow.

When we know more, so will you.

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov was injured during the penalty shot attempt. Has no other update on him at this point. — David Alter (@dalter) November 6, 2022

Just to emphasize, there are no goalies under NHL contract. The Marlies played tonight with Keith Petruzzelli playing in Belleville. The Leafs play in Carolina tomorrow at 5pm. So if Samsonov can’t play as backup to Källgren, some other goalie will have to be found for at least that game.

It’s not technically true that no other goalie is on an NHL contract. Drafted prospect Dennis Hildeby is currently playing in Sweden.