GDT: Maple Leafs vs. Flames

Game #29. William Nylander’s Old Number

By DrJimHawks
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Opponent’s Site: Matchsticks and Gasoline

What is your Saturday night routine? When do you eat? What is for dinner? Join me in the comments for high flying entertainment... most likely at my expense.

Speaking of high flying, Pierre Engvall was suspended for aggressively saying hello to fellow Leafs draftee, Sean Durzi. He will be replaced in the lineup by Joey Anderson.

Nick Robertson is out 6-8 weeks. Poor guy.

The Leafs are hot. Fan the Flames. Bring the heat.

