 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Ducks @ Maple Leafs

Duck, Duck, Duck, Goose!

By HardevLad
/ new
Calgary Flames v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 10: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on December 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TSN4, BSSC

Opponent’s Site: Anaheim Calling

Former Leafs

Sam Carrick — has made a career for himself as a fourth line centre, played 19 career games for the Leafs
Dallas Eakins — played for the Leafs (and St. John’s Maple Leafs) and coached for both the Leafs and Marlies for a time, and now is the head coach of the Ducks.
Andrew Nielsen — played one game for the AHL San Diego Gulls this season while on loan from the ECHL Utah Grizzlies, he’s back there now and can’t hurt us anymore.
Jeff Glass — the two-time Marlies goalie is the goalie coach for the AHL San Diego Gulls

Future Leafs?

Dmitry Kulikov
Nathan Beaulieu
Kevin Shattenkirk
John Moore

Just threw out some potential playable defenders since the Ducks have zero forwards on expiring deals worth looking at. What do you think? John Moore might be a defender worth getting?

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...