GDT: Ducks @ Maple Leafs

Anaheim Ducks @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TSN4, BSSC
Opponent’s Site: Anaheim Calling
Former Leafs
Sam Carrick — has made a career for himself as a fourth line centre, played 19 career games for the Leafs
Dallas Eakins — played for the Leafs (and St. John’s Maple Leafs) and coached for both the Leafs and Marlies for a time, and now is the head coach of the Ducks.
Andrew Nielsen — played one game for the AHL San Diego Gulls this season while on loan from the ECHL Utah Grizzlies, he’s back there now and can’t hurt us anymore.
Jeff Glass — the two-time Marlies goalie is the goalie coach for the AHL San Diego Gulls
Future Leafs?
Dmitry Kulikov
Nathan Beaulieu
Kevin Shattenkirk
John Moore
Just threw out some potential playable defenders since the Ducks have zero forwards on expiring deals worth looking at. What do you think? John Moore might be a defender worth getting?
Loading comments...