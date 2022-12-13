GDT: Ducks @ Maple Leafs

Anaheim Ducks @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TSN4, BSSC

Opponent’s Site: Anaheim Calling

Former Leafs

Sam Carrick — has made a career for himself as a fourth line centre, played 19 career games for the Leafs

Dallas Eakins — played for the Leafs (and St. John’s Maple Leafs) and coached for both the Leafs and Marlies for a time, and now is the head coach of the Ducks.

Andrew Nielsen — played one game for the AHL San Diego Gulls this season while on loan from the ECHL Utah Grizzlies, he’s back there now and can’t hurt us anymore.

Jeff Glass — the two-time Marlies goalie is the goalie coach for the AHL San Diego Gulls

Future Leafs?

Dmitry Kulikov

Nathan Beaulieu

Kevin Shattenkirk

John Moore

Just threw out some potential playable defenders since the Ducks have zero forwards on expiring deals worth looking at. What do you think? John Moore might be a defender worth getting?