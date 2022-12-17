 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Leafs with power play changes against Capitals

Leafs are banged up on defense, news at 11

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: John Tavares #91 and Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skate against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals
07:00 PM at Capital One Arena
Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NBCSWA

Opponent’s Site: Japers’ Rink

The Leafs last game was an away game on December 15 against the New York Rangers, which Toronto lost by a score of 3-1. The Leafs have a record of 19-6-6 so far.

The Washington Capitals last played at home on December 15 against the Dallas Stars. The Capitals lost by a score of 2-1, and their current league record is 15-13-4.

Them

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is a healthy scratch for the Caps tonight against his former team.

Alex Ovechkin sits on 20 goals for the season and 800 goals for his career. He is three behind Gordie Howe for second on the list.

Now I’ll have special guest, Omar, come in to say Ovi’s definitely not getting that hat-trick tonight.

Omar: “Alex Ovechkin ain’t scoring.”

...well now that’s out there!

Lines

Source: Morning Skate (Dec 17) via Tarik El-Bashir

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Anthony Mantha
Marcus Johansson - Lars Eller - T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper

Us

The Leafs reportedly have a couple banged up players on their back end beyond just Timothy Liljegren, who had x-rays following the last game. As a result, Mac Hollowell was called up on an emergency basis this morning. If one defenseman can’t go, Jordie Benn will draw into the lineup. If two can’t go then Hollowell will play as well.

Beyond the lineup, the Leafs changed up their power play units today. Mitch Marner is now at the point on the first unit, with Michael Bunting moving into the bumper. Rasmus Sandin is on the second unit, having switched with Bunting. This smells like trying to manage Giordano’s minutes as he’s been playing power play, penalty kill, and top pair minutes.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Denis Malgin - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie - Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov
Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Washington

Toronto Stat Washington
71.0 - 3rd Points % - Ranking 53.1 - 18th
3.258 - 13th Goals/Game - Ranking 2.969 - 21st
2.355 - 2nd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 2.875 - 13th
23.8 - 11th Power Play% - Ranking 22.2 - 17th
79.2 - 16th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 80.2 - 12th
10.4 - 10th Team Sh% - Ranking 9.5 - 22nd
0.919 - 2nd Team Sv% - Ranking 0.906 - 13th
William Nylander - 17 Most Goals (NST) Alex Ovechkin - 20
Mitchell Marner - 37 Most Points (NST) Alex Ovechkin - 35
Michael Bunting - 38 Most PIM (NST) Garnet Hathaway - 35
Morgan Rielly - 23 TOI Leader (NST) John Carlson - 23.57

