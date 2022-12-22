Preview: Afternoon game between Leafs and Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

02:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SNO, NBCSP

The Leafs last game was at home on December 20 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which Toronto won by a score of 4-1. The Leafs have a record of 20-7-6 so far.

The Philadelphia Flyers last played at home on December 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers won by a score of 5-3, and their current league record is 11-15-7.

Them

Drama on Tortorella’s team, news at 11.

John Tortorella healthy-scratched Kevin Hayes on Saturday, who leads the Flyers in scoring. Keith Yandle sounded OFF on the coach's decision pic.twitter.com/aerZYlxS6g — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2022

Flyers coach John Tortorella on scratching Kevin Hayes, the leading scorer on a team averaging 2.39 goals per game: "I can't keep looking by things because we're worried about scoring." pic.twitter.com/lARlJeSzFp — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) December 17, 2022

He then very much did not keep it in house.

John Tortorella was asked why Kevin Hayes didn't see the ice in the third period, and he said he was choosing to keep that decision in-house. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) December 16, 2022

It seems like the drama between Tortorella and seemingly everyone else has subsided on this matter, at least for now. Hayes is back in the lineup for this afternoon’s game on the third line.

Scott Laughton is out with an injury, as is Felix Sandstrom, meaning Nick Seeler is on the third line, while Samuel Ersson is backing up from Lehigh Valley. No confirmation yet, but it appears Carter hart will start today and Ersson will go on Friday.

Flyers have recalled goalie Samuel Ersson from AHL Lehigh Valley. Felix Sandstrom is sick and will not make the two-game trip leading into the holiday break. With back-to-back games against Toronto and Carolina on Thursday and Friday, Ersson could make his NHL debut — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) December 21, 2022

Lines

Source: Wednesday practice via Jordan Hall

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Nick Seeler - Zack MacEwen

Nicolas Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Cam York - Justin Braun

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Us

With Rasmus Sandin out with and injured neck, Jordie Benn has been activated from IR and will take his place on the second pair tonight. The Leafs will re-evaluate Sandin during the Winter Break in what ominously sounds like a long-term injury. I could be completely wrong, I don’t even play a doctor on TV.

At forward, Dryden Hunt has arrived in town and will skate on the fourth line with youngster Pontus Holmberg and Joey Anderson. Zach Aston-Reese bows out of the lineup as the Leafs have a strong four-way battle for the three third line jobs, that could balloon to five when Nick Robertson returns. Simmonds is the other scratch at forward tonight.

UPDATE:

Sandin has been placed on IR, with Mac Hollowell coming up on an emergency basis. It’s not expected he’ll play this afternoon unless another defenseman isn’t able to go. Sheldon Keefe has said his defense is dealing with nagging injuries.

Also, Dryden Hunt won’t play today, Zach Aston-Reese is back in after skating as a scratch yesterday.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jordie Benn - Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie - Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Philadelphia Toronto Stat Philadelphia Toronto Stat Philadelphia 69.7 - 3rd Points % - Ranking 43.9 - 27th 3.242 - 12th Goals/Game - Ranking 2.485 - 29th 2.394 - 2nd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.273 - 20th 23.8 - 12th Power Play% - Ranking 15.3 - 29th 79.8 - 15th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 75.5 - 23rd 10.2 - 11th Team Sh% - Ranking 8.4 - 30th 0.917 - 4th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.898 - 18th William Nylander - 19 Most Goals (NST) Travis Konecny - 14 Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews - 38 Most Points (NST) Kevin Hayes - 29 Michael Bunting - 42 Most PIM (NST) Nicolas Deslauriers - 62 Morgan Rielly - 23 TOI Leader (NST) Tony DeAngelo - 24.37

Today’s game is also the Bieber jersey game, featuring the cartoon Leafs. I really like them and they should use them more.