Preview: Afternoon game between Leafs and Flyers

Update: Dryden Hunt will not make his Leafs debut

By HardevLad
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 18: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits on a face off against Dryden Hunt #29 of the New York Rangers during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on November 18, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs
02:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, SNO, NBCSP

Opponent’s Site: Broad Street Hockey

The Leafs last game was at home on December 20 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which Toronto won by a score of 4-1. The Leafs have a record of 20-7-6 so far.

The Philadelphia Flyers last played at home on December 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers won by a score of 5-3, and their current league record is 11-15-7.

Them

Drama on Tortorella’s team, news at 11.

He then very much did not keep it in house.

It seems like the drama between Tortorella and seemingly everyone else has subsided on this matter, at least for now. Hayes is back in the lineup for this afternoon’s game on the third line.

Scott Laughton is out with an injury, as is Felix Sandstrom, meaning Nick Seeler is on the third line, while Samuel Ersson is backing up from Lehigh Valley. No confirmation yet, but it appears Carter hart will start today and Ersson will go on Friday.

Lines

Source: Wednesday practice via Jordan Hall

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Nick Seeler - Zack MacEwen
Nicolas Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Cam York - Justin Braun

Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson

Us

With Rasmus Sandin out with and injured neck, Jordie Benn has been activated from IR and will take his place on the second pair tonight. The Leafs will re-evaluate Sandin during the Winter Break in what ominously sounds like a long-term injury. I could be completely wrong, I don’t even play a doctor on TV.

At forward, Dryden Hunt has arrived in town and will skate on the fourth line with youngster Pontus Holmberg and Joey Anderson. Zach Aston-Reese bows out of the lineup as the Leafs have a strong four-way battle for the three third line jobs, that could balloon to five when Nick Robertson returns. Simmonds is the other scratch at forward tonight.

UPDATE:

Sandin has been placed on IR, with Mac Hollowell coming up on an emergency basis. It’s not expected he’ll play this afternoon unless another defenseman isn’t able to go. Sheldon Keefe has said his defense is dealing with nagging injuries.

Also, Dryden Hunt won’t play today, Zach Aston-Reese is back in after skating as a scratch yesterday.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Jordie Benn - Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie - Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov
Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Philadelphia

Toronto Stat Philadelphia
Toronto Stat Philadelphia
69.7 - 3rd Points % - Ranking 43.9 - 27th
3.242 - 12th Goals/Game - Ranking 2.485 - 29th
2.394 - 2nd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.273 - 20th
23.8 - 12th Power Play% - Ranking 15.3 - 29th
79.8 - 15th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 75.5 - 23rd
10.2 - 11th Team Sh% - Ranking 8.4 - 30th
0.917 - 4th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.898 - 18th
William Nylander - 19 Most Goals (NST) Travis Konecny - 14
Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews - 38 Most Points (NST) Kevin Hayes - 29
Michael Bunting - 42 Most PIM (NST) Nicolas Deslauriers - 62
Morgan Rielly - 23 TOI Leader (NST) Tony DeAngelo - 24.37

Today’s game is also the Bieber jersey game, featuring the cartoon Leafs. I really like them and they should use them more.

