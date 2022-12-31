 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs at Avalanche on NYE

Should auld acquaintance be forgot and days of old Malgin?

By Catch-67
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Colorado Avalanche

7:00 PM at Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Watch on: Sportsnet, Altitude Sports

Opponent’s Site: Mile High Hockey

MacKinnon has been injured for the last few weeks, but the Avs just took him off the injured list for today’s game. Classic star player’s injury return just in time to play the Leafs.

In the spirit of the Maple Leafs’ Twitter account advertising some kind of fan bingo gambling thing, Katya made up a PPP version of bingo! Will Malgin score? Will the net come off? Will Keefe get red-faced yelling at missed calls from the ref? Which line, row, or column do you got?

GO LEAFS GO! And happy New Year everyone!

