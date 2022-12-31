GDT: Leafs at Avalanche on NYE

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Colorado Avalanche

7:00 PM at Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Watch on: Sportsnet, Altitude Sports

Opponent’s Site: Mile High Hockey

MacKinnon has been injured for the last few weeks, but the Avs just took him off the injured list for today’s game. Classic star player’s injury return just in time to play the Leafs.

Nathan MacKinnon activated off injured reserve ahead of this evening's game versus Toronto Maple Leafs. Hasn't played since Dec. 5. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 31, 2022

In the spirit of the Maple Leafs’ Twitter account advertising some kind of fan bingo gambling thing, Katya made up a PPP version of bingo! Will Malgin score? Will the net come off? Will Keefe get red-faced yelling at missed calls from the ref? Which line, row, or column do you got?

GO LEAFS GO! And happy New Year everyone!