Maple Leafs sign Joe Woll to a 3-year minimum salary deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $766,666. The first year of the extension (2022-23) is a two-way contract while the final two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25) are one-way.

This deal gives the Leafs Woll plus Erik Källgren under contract for next season in the minors, with Woll’s deal almost as cheap as Källgren’s current minimum salary deal. Woll’s unusual AAV is the average of the next three season’s minimum amounts: $750,000, $775,000 and $775,000.

Petr Mrázek is also locked up for two more years, which leaves only the looming question of Jack Campbell’s next deal to give the Leafs a fairly full slate of goalies. On the margins is Ian Scott, who is yet to discover if his surgery recovery will be a success or not.

If Woll can take on the role played by Michael Hutchinson last season as a permanent job, that’s great, and he’ll be earning that one-way contract. If he can’t, then he’s still a capable minor league goalie.

This is a no-risk, team-friendly deal that might allow Woll to get game action in the NHL, where a more expensive deal would have kept him down on the farm.