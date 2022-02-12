Game Day: Maple Leafs at Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the very edge of the country tonight, ready to play the Vancouver Canucks and win a game on the western Canada road trip.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS
7:00PM EST / 4:00PM PST
WATCH ON CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS
The Maple Leafs lost to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, and no, the world did not end, some people just acted like it did.
Despite winning their previous six games, this loss to Calgary was it. Will a loss to the Canucks cause just as much stress to Maple Leafs fans?
Vancouver is losing games all over the place while they try to rebuild themselves into a respectable team without doing a full rebuild. They’ve lost four of their last five games, they’re terrible, but hey, they made some great hires, so look at that not their record!
The Maple Leafs better beat these dorks,
Vancouver Canucks
The Leafs are 66-65-22-4 against Vancouver all time, with 533 goals for, and 519 against. It’s pretty even historically because they’ve both had long stretches of being terrible.
Lines
JT Miller - Bo Hovat - Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Pettersson - Nils Höglander
Tanner Pearson - Jason Dickinson - Conor Garland
Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Noah Juulson
Tyler Myers - Luke Schenn
Brad Hunt - Kyle Burroughs
Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak
Former Leafs: Luke Schenn
Future Leafs: Luke Schenn
Missing Players: Brandon Sutter, Travis Hamonic, Tucker Poolman, Quinn Hughes, Matthew Highmore
Toronto Maple Leafs
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Petr Mrázek
Jack Campbell
All players are available!
Here’s a chart!
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Vancouver
|Toronto
|Team
|Vancouver
|44-30-11
|Record
|21-21-6
|157GF - 119GA - +38
|Goal Differential
|120GF - 130GA - -10
|29.6% - 1st
|Power Play
|19.6% - 16th
|84.3% - 5th
|Penalty Kill
|82.2% - 10th
|Auston Matthews - 31
|Most Goals
|JT Miller - 16
|Morgan Rielly - 35
|Most Assists
|Quinn Hughes - 32
|Auston Matthews - 54
|Most Points
|JT Miller - 46
|Wayne Simmonds - 47
|Most PM
|Tyler Myers - 48
|Morgan Rielly - 24:20
|TOI Leader
|Quinn Hughes - 25:13
|Petr Mrázek - .902sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Thetcher Demko - 919sv%
The best power play against the worst penalty kill? Yes please!
Milestones
- If Auston Matthews scores a goal, he takes sole possession of 10th all time in Maple Leafs scoring, pushing Ted Kennedy back to 11th. Both are tied with 230
- If Auston Matthews scores a hat trick he moves to 19th all time in Maple Leafs points
- Mitch Marner needs two points to reach 400
Go Leafs Go!
