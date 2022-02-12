Game Day: Maple Leafs at Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the very edge of the country tonight, ready to play the Vancouver Canucks and win a game on the western Canada road trip.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS

7:00PM EST / 4:00PM PST

WATCH ON CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS

THOSE GUYS: NUCKS MISCONDUCT

The Maple Leafs lost to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, and no, the world did not end, some people just acted like it did.

Related Leafs start western road trip with a loss in Calgary

Despite winning their previous six games, this loss to Calgary was it. Will a loss to the Canucks cause just as much stress to Maple Leafs fans?

Vancouver is losing games all over the place while they try to rebuild themselves into a respectable team without doing a full rebuild. They’ve lost four of their last five games, they’re terrible, but hey, they made some great hires, so look at that not their record!

The Maple Leafs better beat these dorks,

Vancouver Canucks

The Leafs are 66-65-22-4 against Vancouver all time, with 533 goals for, and 519 against. It’s pretty even historically because they’ve both had long stretches of being terrible.

Lines

JT Miller - Bo Hovat - Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Pettersson - Nils Höglander

Tanner Pearson - Jason Dickinson - Conor Garland

Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Noah Juulson

Tyler Myers - Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt - Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Former Leafs: Luke Schenn

Future Leafs: Luke Schenn

Missing Players: Brandon Sutter, Travis Hamonic, Tucker Poolman, Quinn Hughes, Matthew Highmore

Toronto Maple Leafs

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Petr Mrázek

Jack Campbell

All players are available!

Here’s a chart!

Preview Stats Toronto Team Vancouver Toronto Team Vancouver 44-30-11 Record 21-21-6 157GF - 119GA - +38 Goal Differential 120GF - 130GA - -10 29.6% - 1st Power Play 19.6% - 16th 84.3% - 5th Penalty Kill 82.2% - 10th Auston Matthews - 31 Most Goals JT Miller - 16 Morgan Rielly - 35 Most Assists Quinn Hughes - 32 Auston Matthews - 54 Most Points JT Miller - 46 Wayne Simmonds - 47 Most PM Tyler Myers - 48 Morgan Rielly - 24:20 TOI Leader Quinn Hughes - 25:13 Petr Mrázek - .902sv% Starting Goalie Thetcher Demko - 919sv%

The best power play against the worst penalty kill? Yes please!

Milestones

If Auston Matthews scores a goal, he takes sole possession of 10th all time in Maple Leafs scoring, pushing Ted Kennedy back to 11th. Both are tied with 230

If Auston Matthews scores a hat trick he moves to 19th all time in Maple Leafs points

Mitch Marner needs two points to reach 400

Join us for the chat!

Go Leafs Go!