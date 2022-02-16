Canada vs USA: Preview, Lineups, Stats, and Game Chat

Team Canada are facing Team USA tonight for gold in Women’s Ice Hockey at the 2022 Olympics. Puck drop is at 11:10pm, on CBC, CBC Gem, and on the CBC Sports website. If you’re an American, the game should be on NBC.

IT’S HAPPENING



The women’s hockey rivalry hits its peak as Team Canada goes head-to-head against the USA for GOLD at #Beijing2022



WATCH THE GAME on Feb. 16 at 11 PM ET on CBC TV, in the CBC Sports app or @cbcgem



@reuben_thedark pic.twitter.com/bDubdmM2Vc — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

Canada enters tonight’s game as the reigning World Champions and having topped Group A undefeated after beating the USA 3-2 in the group stage. I have done recaps on all of Canada’s games WOMEN’S HOCKEY tab, including that group stage win over the USA. [Pension Plan Puppets]

“Jamie Lee Rattray scored the game winner in the second period as Canada finished strong to come away with the win. Brianne Jenner scored Canada’s first two goals in crucial moments and Marie-Philip Poulin provided a crucial insurance goal for the very first penalty shot goal in Olympic Women’s hockey history.”

Canada’s path to the finals included wins over Switzerland, Finland, ROC (Russia), and the USA in the group stage. They then beat Sweden in the Quarterfinals and Switzerland again (who put up quite a fight) in the semifinals. Now they face the USA, who beat the same teams in the group stage, the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, and Finland in the semifinals to get to this final game.

Earlier this morning, Finland beat Switzerland to claim the bronze medal and award for “best of the rest” in the women’s hockey tournament.

Canada’s Projected Lineup

Sarah Nurse - Marie-Philip Poulin (C) - Brianne Jenner

Sarah Fillier - Mélodie Daoust - Natalie Spooner

Emily Clark - Blayre Turnbull - Rebecca Johnston

Jamie-Lee Rattray - Jill Saulnier - Laura Stacey

Emma Maltais

Jocelyne Larocque - Renata Fast

Claire Thompson - Erin Ambrose

Micah Zandee-Hart - Ashton Bell

Ella Shelton

Ann-Renée Desbiens - starter

Emerance Maschmeyer

USA’s Projected Lineup

Kendall Coyne-Schofield (C) - Hannah Brandt - Hilary Knight

Alex Carpenter - Abby Roque - Amanda Kessel

Dani Cameranesi - Kelly Pannek - Grace Zumwinkle

Hayley Scamurra - Jesse Compher - Abby Murphy

Lee Stecklein - Cayla Barnes

Megan Keller - Savannah Harmon

Jincy Dunne - Megan Bozek

Caroline Harvey

Maddie Rooney - starter

Alex Cavallini

Who’s Scoring

Sarah Nurse currently leads the tournament with four goals (including a hat trick) and 16 points in only six games. She’s skyrocketed up the lineup for Canada from the third line to winging the first line alongside Captain Clutch Marie-Philip Poulin, who’s right behind her in points.

Brianne Jenner has been the hat trick queen in the tournament with two. 21-year-old Sarah Fillier has been one of the breakout stars with eight goals in six games to start her Olympic career, including her first hat trick. She’s been a dynamic duo with Natalie Spooner.

Jamie Lee Rattray has been another surprise, scoring five goals after being dropped from the national team in 2016 and starting this tournament as the 13th forward. She’s been a dynamo in front of the net and Canada has found ways to leverage her offense above her regular fourth line role. She always finds ways to score, which included the gwg against the USA in the group stage.

For the USA, they’ve been a much lower scoring group, with Hilary Knight scoring five goals and nine points in six games. Alex Carpenter also has four goals in the tournament so far. Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Jesse Compher also have three goals each. Watch out for Abby Roque, who will get lots of shots tonight.

Here is a bingo card!

Happy US Canada Gold Medal Game Night to all who observe. Have some bingo! #USAvCAN pic.twitter.com/skyut0yvqf — Stacey Abrams for Conn Smythe: A Hockey Podcast (@saucyrockets) February 16, 2022

In the comments, share who you think will win, the final score, and who scores the golden goal! Here’s mine:

And to get you hyped, here is Wick scaring any Americans out of their red, white, and blue skates.