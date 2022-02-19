 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday: Maple Leafs get the Blues

Remember, this game is NOT on CBC.

By elseldo
/ new
NHL: DEC 07 Maple Leafs at Blues

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a roll lately, playing great, fast pave games without giving up much space to their opponents. They rolled easily over the Seattle Kraken, battled evenly with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and tonight it’s the St. Louis Blues, someone who may be a team right between the styles and skill of the past two opponents.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS VS ST. LOUIS BLUES
7:00PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA
TV: SPORTSNET, CITY TV, WHATEVER THEY WATCH IN ST. LOUIS
OTHER GUYS: ST. LOUIS GAME TIME

The Leafs are 3-2 in their past five, but that’s a little deceiving. I don’t know why but they played so well the last two games I can’t believe they lost the way they did to Calgary way back then (3 games ago).

The Blues have only played four games since the All-Star Break, getting a nice vacation, and are 2-1-1 in that time. They lost 7-4 to New Jersey, beat Chicago and Ottawa easily, and then gave Martin St. Louis his first win as head coach of the Canadiens on Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Blues

The Blues are missing a big sniper as Vladimir Taresenko is out day to day with an injury suffered in Montréal. Aw shucks. They haven’t decided on which goalie to start tonight either, if it’s Binnington I can see that as he’s been their starter for a while and could be trade bait so he needs showing off. If it’s Husso, you go with the hot hand at the moment.

Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Ivan Barbashev - Brayden Schenn - Oskar Sundqvist
Klim Kostin - Tyler Bozak - Logan Brown

Niko Mikkola - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Jake Walman - Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso
Jordan Binnington

So no Tarasenko, which is good! But there’s former Leaf Tyler Bozak centering the fourth line and that's bad since it’s the ex-Leaf curse.

Leafs

They’ve been playing amazing, Jack Campbell is back in his rhythm, and Matthews is climbing the Leafs record book with each game played.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell
Petr Mrázek

No one’s injured, Nick Ritchie is on the Marlies, everything’s coming up Milhouse!

A table

Preview Stats

Toronto Team St. Louis
Toronto Team St. Louis
32-12-3 (6th) Record 28-14-6 (10th)
169GF - 125GA - +44 Goal Differential 167GF - 132GA -+35
31.8% - 1st Power Play 27.1% - 2nd
84.4% - 6th Penalty Kill 84.5% - 5th
Auston Matthews - 33 Most Goals Tarasenko / Kyrou - 18
Morgan Rielly - 36 Most Assists Robert Thomas - 30
Auston Matthews - 59 Most Points Vladimir Tarasenko - 45
Wayne Simmonds - 47 Most PM Nikko Mikkola - 36
Morgan Rielly - 24:20 TOI Leader Colton Parayko - 23:57
Jack Campbell - .924sv% Starting Goalie Ville Husso - .934sv%

The Leafs and Blues, basic numbers wise, look to be a pretty evenly matched team. I think tonight will be closer to the Penguins game than the Kraken, but we’ll see a Leafs victory anyway, even if it isn’t easy.

Go Leafs Go!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...