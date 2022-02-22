Tuesday FTB: Phantom trades and phantom defence

Yesterday some of the Maple Leafs played in Montréal. You can catch up on that glorious game if you missed it here:

In other news, the Leafs did not trade for a goalie after they did trade for Ilya Lyubushkin. They did not get to keep Ryan Dzingel, however.

Maple Leafs don’t acquire Carter Hutton from Arizona - Pension Plan Puppets

Keep going, Kyle, eventually you’ll get to their good players.

San Jose claims Ryan Dzingel on waivers - Pension Plan Puppets

Sorry Ottawa, he’s not coming home to you.

Back to Excited Episode 169: Ilya Lyubushkin Trade - Pension Plan Puppets

We discuss the deal that brings the former Coyotes defender to the Leafs

Jake Muzzin was hurt in an accidental collision with Chris Wideman in the game last night and left in the second period, with what looked like a head injury. Wideman looked fairly uncomfortable himself after although he finished the game.

good to see Muzzin skate off after that pic.twitter.com/IJ5PDTg7Kb — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2022

The Sharks, who just claimed Dzingel, are playing the “we may or may not trade you” game with Tomas Hertl:

As I mentioned on @NHLNetwork a couple hours ago, the Sharks have expressed their desire to retain Hertl, but have yet to table a formal offer. That's expected in the next week or two. Then, we'll see. https://t.co/n7rxiXHNJb — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 21, 2022

Not every team is losing:

The Calgary #Flames have tied their franchise record with their 10th straight victory pic.twitter.com/4ojToOWsSh — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 21, 2022

This happened:

Lots of talk this afternoon regarding this stick incident involving @Avalanche MacKinnon and @NHL official. #NHL hockey operations have investigated it with officials and all concluded zero intent. No further review I’m told will be necessary. #RealKyperandBourne @FAN590 https://t.co/WG00WvBAbR — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) February 22, 2022

The Leafs are playing tonight in Columbus. We’ve asked them nicely not to, but they’re determined to go ahead.

Keefe adds Muzzin is getting tests at the hospital tonight. TBD if he stays there. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 22, 2022

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Lyubushkin will skate tomorrow morning & then they'll make a decision about whether he plays at CBJ @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 22, 2022

That’s it for now, when we have updates on Muzzin or anything else, you’ll likely post a tweet before we do.

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

New news:

BREAKING: The IIHF Disciplinary Board has issued a one-year suspension to Ukraine men’s national team and HC Kremenchuk forward Andri Denyskin.



More at https://t.co/sa52vuQsnF pic.twitter.com/r9srbdQPqy — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 22, 2022

Very interesting timing on this that makes it hard to believe this is about justice of any kind.