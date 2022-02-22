 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday FTB: Phantom trades and phantom defence

Neither Carter Hutton nor the Leafs defence are playing for Toronto after all.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens
Behind the net scrum for a change of pace.
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Yesterday some of the Maple Leafs played in Montréal. You can catch up on that glorious game if you missed it here:

In other news, the Leafs did not trade for a goalie after they did trade for Ilya Lyubushkin. They did not get to keep Ryan Dzingel, however.

Maple Leafs don’t acquire Carter Hutton from Arizona - Pension Plan Puppets
Keep going, Kyle, eventually you’ll get to their good players.

San Jose claims Ryan Dzingel on waivers - Pension Plan Puppets
Sorry Ottawa, he’s not coming home to you.

Back to Excited Episode 169: Ilya Lyubushkin Trade - Pension Plan Puppets
We discuss the deal that brings the former Coyotes defender to the Leafs

Jake Muzzin was hurt in an accidental collision with Chris Wideman in the game last night and left in the second period, with what looked like a head injury. Wideman looked fairly uncomfortable himself after although he finished the game.

The Sharks, who just claimed Dzingel, are playing the “we may or may not trade you” game with Tomas Hertl:

Not every team is losing:

This happened:

The Leafs are playing tonight in Columbus. We’ve asked them nicely not to, but they’re determined to go ahead.

That’s it for now, when we have updates on Muzzin or anything else, you’ll likely post a tweet before we do.

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

New news:

Very interesting timing on this that makes it hard to believe this is about justice of any kind.

